New York Community Board 2 voted to recommend landmark status for South of Union Square, citing deep cultural heritage while addressing affordable housing concerns.

New York Community Board 2 voted Thursday evening to support placing a proposed South of Union Square landmark historic district on the calendar of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The decision affects just under 200 buildings in the area south of Union Square and follows a divided debate among board members regarding the balance between preservation and housing needs. The area is bounded by 14th Street and Ninth Street, between the east side of 3rd Avenue and the west side of 5th Avenue. The board will now proceed with the recommendation for further consideration by the city agency. This move brings the neighborhood closer to official historic status after years of advocacy.

The area south of Union Square has long served as a cultural capital for LGBTQ+ rights, African American history, women suffrage, and the arts. Andrew Berman, Executive Director of Village Preservation, emphasized that the time for designation has arrived. He noted the district sits between several existing historic areas and contains numerous individual landmarks. The proposal was first created in 2018 and has gained momentum as the area continues to evolve. Berman stated that the district's time for realization has finally come after years of work.

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Residents and advocates highlighted the extraordinary constellation of artists and activists who lived or worked in the neighborhood. Notable figures include Anais Nin, Jackie Curtis, Terrence McNally, Robert Indiana, Bessie Smith, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Junior Vasquez. The area was also home to the New York City Woman Suffrage League Headquarters and the Martha Graham Studio. Historical records include sessions with Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith that took place in local studios. Musicians such as Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Patti Smith, and Chaka Khan are all linked to the community.

The area housed the National Negro Congress headquarters and served as the publication site for The Autobiography of Malcolm X. W.E.B. DuBois also wrote and published from this location, adding to its literary significance. Artistic movements have deep roots here, featuring figures like Winslow Homer, Frank Stella, Jackson Pollock, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Robert Motherwell, Lee Krasner, Franz Kline, Keith Haring, and Thomas Nast are among the many important artists cited by Berman. Buildings designed by architects James Renwick Jr., Henry J. Hardenbergh, Emery Roth, and Napoleon LeBrun still stand in the neighborhood.

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Despite the strong case for preservation, some board members expressed concern that landmark status could hinder affordable housing efforts. CB 2 member Arturo Fernandez argued that landmarking often reduces housing stock in the long term. He pointed to a 2018 Landmarks Preservation Commission study that designated only seven buildings as individual landmarks. Fernandez stated that the city must focus on housing and not forget the current crisis. He questioned what the board was signaling to the City Council if they approved the broader district designation.

Board member Sean Ryan favored individual landmark designations over a broad neighborhood designation. Ryan argued that a broad designation acts as a blunt instrument that might landmark buildings that are not worthy. He suggested that the existing individual landmark option was sufficient for protecting the most significant structures. This view contrasts with the comprehensive approach advocated by preservationists. Board member Ryder Kessler also argued that the area does not merit historic designation. Board member Eddie Siegel warned that additional layers of review could hurt affordable housing.

Andrew Berman countered the housing concerns by noting that buildings in nearby historic districts have been converted to residential uses. He stated that these conversions have created hundreds of housing units. Berman asserted that the claim that new housing cannot be created in historic districts is untrue. He emphasized the ability to adapt existing structures for modern needs. Estimates show around 70% of the CB2 area is landmarked, compared to about 4% citywide. The waterfront and Hudson Square are largely not landmarked.

Resident Trevor Stewart described the buildings as irreplaceable and a tragedy if lost. Pamela Tillis, another resident, noted that the area has already lost history to the wrecking ball. She argued that protection is necessary to preserve what remains. CB 2 Landmarks and Public Aesthetics Chair Chenault Spence said the area has considerable merit for its architecture and history. The final vote occurred around 9:45 p.m. after a long debate. The LPC will likely examine the South of Union Square proposal before making a determination on landmark status.