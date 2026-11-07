New York Comedy Festival returns to bring laughs across NYC

The 22nd annual New York Comedy Festival kicks off Friday with 100 shows, 200 comedians and performances across iconic venues throughout New York City, including a 20th anniversary celebration of Stand Up for Heroes.

The New York Comedy Festival kicks off Friday, bringing hundreds of comedians and dozens of performances to venues across New York City over the next 10 days.

The festival's 22nd year features 100 shows and 200 comedians performing at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Beacon Theatre and Madison Square Garden. Comedians scheduled to appear include Dave Chappelle, Dane Cook, Ilana Glazer, Jordan Klepper, Ms. Pat, Matt Rogers and Sarah Sherman.

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"There is something for everyone on every night of the week," said Caroline Hirsch, founder of the festival and the comedy club Carolines. Hirsch said the festival continues to draw audiences seeking live entertainment and shared experiences.

"I'm always excited. Comedy is all about why we laugh -- it's community -- so what better than to bring all the comedy community of NYC together," Hirsch said. She added, "What people want today is the live event - they want to share that space with somebody else - they want to be in the same room with people that want to laugh together.

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" One of the festival's marquee events this year marks the 20th anniversary of Stand Up for Heroes, a comedy benefit that raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Stand Up for Heroes - 20th anniversary - of raising money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation and all the money gets vetted back to all the veterans," Hirsch said.

"This is like our night of escape - to get out there and do something amazing - an expression of our support for the veterans," Woodruff said.1 hour ago