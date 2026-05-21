New York City to Offer $50 World Cup Tickets to Residents

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that 1,000 tickets costing $50 will be made available to residents of the city of more than 8 million for the most watched sporting event in the world. The tickets, which will include free roundtrip bus transportation to the stadium, will be distributed via a lottery starting May 25.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that 1,000 tickets costing $50 will be made available to residents of the city of more than 8 million for the most watched sporting event in the world.

The tickets, which will include free roundtrip bus transportation to the stadium, will be distributed via a lottery starting May 25. To prevent scalping, the city will be taking steps to ensure the tickets go to New York City residents and are not resold on the secondary market. The mayor said the tickets will be non-transferrable and that there will be a “variety of ways” city officials will verify residency.

They’ll also only be handed out directly to the fans as they board the bus on game day.

"We are making sure that working people will not be priced out of the game that they helped to create," Mamdani said. The $50 tickets don't come directly from FIFA, but from those allotted to New York and New Jersey’s joint host committee for the games, according to the mayor's office.

Those reduced price tickets, though, went to the national federations of the teams playing in the games, with those federations deciding how to distribute them to loyal fans who have attended previous games at home and on the road. Besides the championship game, the home stadium for both the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets is set to host five group World Cup matches and two knockout stage games.

Group stage matches for soccer powerhouses Brazil, France, Germany and England, along with other nations, begin June 13.





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