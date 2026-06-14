New York City to hold a ticker-tape parade for the Knicks

With the Knicks bringing home a championship for the first time in generations, New York City is preparing for a historic celebration.

With the Knicks bringing home a championship for the first time in generations, New York City is preparing for a historic celebration. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the city will host a ticker-tape parade and City Hall ceremony to honor the team on Thursday, June 18.

The celebration will mark the first ticker-tape parade in Knicks history. Additional details are expected to be released on Sunday, June 14.

"For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart," Mamdani said. The mayor also announced that City Hall and municipal buildings across the city will be illuminated in blue and orange on the night of Thursday, June 18 in recognition of the victory.

Buildings confirmed to be lit include the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building at 1 Centre Street and Brooklyn Borough Hall at 209 Joralemon Street. Additional city buildings may also participate in the tribute. Beloved WABC Anchor Bill Ritter steps away from the anchor desk; reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis





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