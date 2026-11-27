New York City commercial vacancy reached 11.32% in Q3 2026. Mark Levine and Jessica Walker highlight uneven recovery across boroughs.

New York City commercial real estate faces a persistent challenge as the vacancy rate for ground-floor retail spaces climbed to 11.32 percent in the third quarter of 2026. This figure represents a slight increase from the 11.26 percent recorded in the preceding three-month period. The data reveals a landscape where shuttered businesses continue to outnumber new openings, creating a net loss of 276 storefronts between July and September. The total number of empty commercial spaces across the five boroughs has now surpassed 16,000.

The specific metrics for the third quarter of 2026 illustrate a troubling trend for local merchants. During the July through September window, 2,551 storefront businesses closed their doors. In contrast, only 2,275 new establishments opened for business. This disparity resulted in a negative net growth of 276 units. Small enterprises bore the brunt of this contraction, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total net losses.

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City Comptroller Mark Levine emphasized that vibrant commercial corridors are vital for the economic health of New York City neighborhoods. He acknowledged that while the city has largely recovered from the pandemic, the progress has been highly uneven. Levine noted that empty storefronts remain common in communities that deserve robust economic activity. He stressed that maintaining an accurate, up-to-date accounting of this issue is essential for government officials to develop effective solutions.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, described the report as a wake-up call. He argued that city policies must focus not only on assisting new business openings but also on preventing existing establishments from shutting down. The city must focus not only on helping new businesses open, but also on keeping existing ones from shuttering, he said.

Manhattan continues to report the highest vacancy rate among the five boroughs at 13.12 percent. This figure marks a slight improvement from the 15.8 percent recorded in 2023. Brooklyn follows with a vacancy rate of 12.68 percent. Queens has seen its vacancy rate steadily rise since 2023, currently sitting at 9.8 percent.

Jessica Walker, president and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, provided context for the disparities within the borough. She stated that Manhattan's recovery is real but unevenly distributed. Walker explained that struggling corridors often share common structural problems. Blocks that previously relied on five-day-a-week office workers or a single anchor tenant have lost their primary customer base.

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Conversely, neighborhoods that attract residents, tourists, and nightlife activity have bounced back much faster. This divergence underscores the vulnerability of retail spaces dependent on specific economic drivers. The pace of new openings fell by 16.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, while the rate of closures declined by 17.4 percent.

These statistics highlight that while some areas are stabilizing, others are experiencing continued strain on their retail sectors. The data indicates that Brooklyn and Queens are faring worse than they did in late 2023. The specific metrics for the third quarter of 2026 illustrate a troubling trend for local merchants.

Of the five boroughs, Manhattan has the highest vacancy rate at 13.12 percent which is a slight downturn from 15.8 percent in 2023. Brooklyn follows Manhattan at 12.68 percent while Queens has steadily risen since 2023 at 9.8 percent. The number of storefront businesses opening fell 16.1% from the previous quarter, while closings declined 17.4%.

The persistent vacancy rates pose significant risks to the broader economic ecosystem of New York City. With 16,000 shuttered businesses, there is a substantial loss of tax revenue and local employment opportunities. The decline in small business openings suggests that entrepreneurs are hesitant to invest in new ventures.

This hesitation could lead to long-term damage to commercial districts that are not yet revitalized. The city administration faces pressure to implement targeted interventions to support these vulnerable corridors. Without such measures, the gap between thriving and struggling neighborhoods may continue to widen.

Looking ahead, the stability of New York City's retail sector depends on addressing the underlying causes of these vacancies. The 16.1 percent drop in new openings indicates a need for better support mechanisms for startup businesses. Comptroller Mark Levine's call for updated accounting suggests that future reports will play a key role in shaping policy.

The performance of Brooklyn and Queens in the coming quarters will be critical indicators of whether the current trends can be reversed. Stakeholders across all five boroughs are watching closely to see how government agencies respond to these challenges. The comptroller's newly launched Storefront Vacancy Dashboard serves as the primary tool for this ongoing assessment.

Andrew Rigie emphasized that the city must focus not only on helping new businesses open, but also on keeping existing ones from shuttering. His comments reflect the urgency felt by the hospitality and retail sectors across the metropolitan area. The data indicates that Brooklyn and Queens are faring worse than they did in late 2023.

The disparity resulted in a negative net growth of 276 units during the third quarter of 2026. Small enterprises bore the brunt of this contraction, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the total net losses. Specifically, 2,201 small businesses shut down while 1,996 new small businesses launched. The pace of new openings fell by 16.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, while the rate of closures declined by 17.4 percent.

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This divergence underscores the vulnerability of retail spaces dependent on specific economic drivers. The data reveals a landscape where shuttered businesses continue to outnumber new openings, creating a net loss of 276 storefronts between July and September. The total number of empty commercial spaces across the five boroughs has now surpassed 16,000.

Manhattan continues to report the highest vacancy rate among the five boroughs at 13.12 percent. This figure marks a slight improvement from the 15.8 percent recorded in 2023. Brooklyn follows with a vacancy rate of 12.68 percent. Queens has seen its vacancy rate steadily rise since 2023, currently sitting at 9.8 percent.

The city administration faces pressure to implement targeted interventions to support these vulnerable corridors. Without such measures, the gap between thriving and struggling neighborhoods may continue to widen. The data indicates that Brooklyn and Queens are faring worse than they did in late 2023. These statistics highlight that while some areas are stabilizing, others are experiencing continued strain on their retail sectors.

Jessica Walker, president and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, provided context for the disparities within the borough. She stated that Manhattan's recovery is real but unevenly distributed. Walker explained that struggling corridors often share common structural problems. Blocks that previously relied on five-day-a-week office workers or a single anchor tenant have lost their primary customer base.

Conversely, neighborhoods that attract residents, tourists, and nightlife activity have bounced back much faster. This divergence underscores the vulnerability of retail spaces dependent on specific economic drivers. The pace of new openings fell by 16.1 percent compared to the previous quarter, while the rate of closures declined by 17.4 percent.

The persistent vacancy rates pose significant risks to the broader economic ecosystem of New York City. With 16,000 shuttered businesses, there is a substantial loss of tax revenue and local employment opportunities. The decline in small business openings suggests that entrepreneurs are hesitant to invest in new ventures.

This hesitation could lead to long-term damage to commercial districts that are not yet revitalized. The city administration faces pressure to implement targeted interventions to support these vulnerable corridors. Without such measures, the gap between thriving and struggling neighborhoods may continue to widen.

Looking ahead, the stability of New York City's retail sector depends on addressing the underlying causes of these vacancies. The 16.1 percent drop in new openings indicates a need for better support mechanisms for startup businesses. Comptroller Mark Levine's call for updated accounting suggests that future reports will play a key role in shaping policy.

The performance of Brooklyn and Queens in the coming quarters will be critical indicators of whether the current trends can be reversed. Stakeholders across all five boroughs are watching closely to see how government agencies respond to these challenges. The comptroller's newly launched Storefront Vacancy Dashboard serves as the primary tool for this ongoing assessment.