New York City Shipyard Explosion: At Least One Person Dead, Dozens Injured

A massive explosion at a New York City shipyard has resulted in the death of at least one person and the injury of dozens more. The blast occurred after a fire broke out on board a vessel, trapping two workers inside the basement of a 150 sq ft metal structure.

A huge explosion at a New York City shipyard has killed at least one person and left dozens more injured. The dry dock in Mariners Harbor on Staten Island was rocked by a blast around 50 minutes after a fire broke out on board a vessel at around 3.30pm.

Fire crews were fighting a blaze inside the basement of a 150 sq ft metal structure which trapped at least two workers when the explosion occurred. 37 people including more than a dozen fire fighters were reported as injured by 5pm, FDNY spokesperson Joanna Mariano confirmed to the Daily Mail. A civilian was reported as the only fatality so far. Two of the firefighters and another are in a critical condition, while two additional firefighters were left with moderate injuries.

The rest of the wounded, which included two EMS workers taken to hospital on Staten Island, suffered minor injuries.

'This was a complex, fast developing emergency situation,' NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a press conference on Friday evening. 'One fire marshal is in critical condition and one firefighter is in serious condition,' Mamdani continued. Fire crews were fighting a blaze inside an 150 sq ft metal structure which trapped at least two workers trapped when the explosion occurred on Friday afternoon.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that over 30 civilians and emergency responders were injured, with one civilian dead, as crews continued to battle the fire. Mamdani added that emergency responders remained on scene trying to contain and quell the fire. FDNY later told the Daily Mail that the fire was under control as of 7.20pm. The cause of the fire and the explosion remain unclear as the investigation continues. This is a breaking news story





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