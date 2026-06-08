New York City's Slowing Job Growth

James Parrott talks about factors contributing to New York City's concerningly high unemployment rate.

New York City's unemployment rate is higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, and job growth has stalled. , senior fellow and senior advisor at the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School, talks about factors contributing to these economic concerns.

Photo: A 'help wanted' advertisement is displayed in Manhattan on January 09, 2026, in New York City. The Labor Department reported on Friday that employers added 50,000 jobs in December, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.4% Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy Running for Congress in New York. Plus, the Astronaut Reid Wiseman The candidate on the role of social media in politics, and speaking out against his cousin R.F.

K., Jr. Plus, the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission on the dark side of the moon. Hiring at the highest-funded U.S. law enforcement agency. New York state is putting up $6 million for the event, with New York City chipping in $3.5 million. Brian Lehrer leads the conversation about what matters most now in local and national politics, our own communities and our lives.





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