New York City's NBA Championship Celebration Turns Into a Night of Chaos and Violence

The NYPD has released a full rundown of the shameful scenes that marred the Knicks' NBA title win on Saturday night, with multiple fans shot, stabbed, and slashed in the chaos. Revelers stood on top of ripped-apart school buses and lit fireworks in large crowds, while others went looking for trouble and fought with riot police near Times Square.

The NYPD has released a full rundown of the shameful scenes that marred the Knicks' NBA title win on Saturday night, with multiple fans shot, stabbed, and slashed in the chaos.

New York ended its 53-year wait for an NBA championship in San Antonio, but the real party took place back in the Big Apple, as millions of fans took to the streets into the early hours of Sunday morning. While many did their best to stay out of trouble, others went looking for it, and a shocking series of videos showed fans ripping apart school buses, fighting with riot police, and smashing up cop cars near Times Square.

At around 2am, crowds scattered at the sound of a gunshot near 43rd St & Broadway, and now the NYPD have confirmed a full list of the stats that shame the city. In a crime report released the morning after the madness, it was confirmed that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the foot during the celebrations, while 63 fans were arrested across the city.

With an ambulance unable to reach the stricken teenager due to the crowds 'completely taking over', he was transported to the hospital by the NYPD and is in a stable condition. Revelers stand on top of a ripped-apart school bus as it begins to burn near Times Square. The NYPD had a busy night of arrests as fans were shot and stabbed amid the celebrations.

A teenage boy was shot in the foot and transported to Bellevue Hospital by the NYPD. A firearm was recovered at the scene and three persons of interest are in custody. Of the 63 fans arrested in the chaos, some of the charges were listed as: assault on a police officer, criminal possession of weapon (gun), criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

Ten NYPD officers were injured, including one of who was punched in the face and another who was struck with a glass bottle, according to authorities. The police report states that crowds 'became increasingly destructive' after the game had finished, with 'many incidents of incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior'.

In addition to the shooting, there were four stabbings/slashings, and five school buses were lit on fire and destroyed with bats, after fans had jumped on top of them. Five NYPD cop cars, meanwhile, were badly damaged by fans with bats, with front and back windshields shattered and the windows smashed. A specific number could not be placed on the 'multiple' other personal vehicles damaged in the chaos, while there were also fireworks lit in large crowds.

The report added that large physical fights broke out across the city, while many fans climbed up light poles, traffic lights, structures, and scaffolding. Outside Penn Station, hundreds of riot police were deployed to calm the chaos after the win. On Sunday morning, city workers began a mass cleanup operation to clear the city of the damage and destruction caused overnight... before Thursday's title parade threatens to wreak havoc all over again.

The worst of the debris was left in Times Square, where the burnt-out school buses were towed away in the middle of the night. In one clip, cops can be seen watching on as a tow truck drags away a bus from close to 42nd St, with parts of the vehicle falling off in the process. Just minutes earlier, a separate clip had shown the driver of a school bus desperately begging fans to stop ripping apart his livelihood.

He can be heard shouting, 'this is coming out of my check', only to be ignored as they pulled the hood off. 1,800 miles away from where the victory was sealed in San Antonio, Knicks owner James Dolan begged New Yorkers to rein in the bedlam in the Big Apple.

'We're going to have a parade on Thursday,' he declared from his press conference in Texas. 'But everybody tonight in New York, be safe. Celebrate but be safe.

' NYPD officers in riot gear swiftly moved into action to control the wild masses unleashed on Manhattan's Midtown. The NYPD's mounted unit moves Knicks fans back as they celebrate a first title in 53 years. Five cop cars were badly damaged by fans, who smashed windshields and windows with bats. The Knicks won their first NBA Championship in 53 years with a 94-90 win over the Spurs.

However, mayhem broke out as police frantically shoved the jubilant supporters back in desperate attempts to clear the area. An officer was captured repeatedly ordering one man to stand back from the street, screaming, 'sidewalk,' in his face





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