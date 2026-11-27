Explore the history and magic behind NYC's renowned holiday traditions, from the Dyker Heights lights show to the Rockefeller Center tree, and discover why Americans spend millions on festive decorations to celebrate the season.

The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tradition began in the 1980s and has since become one of New York City’s most famous holiday attractions. Beyond Christmas decorations, New York has a plethora of neighborhoods that go all out on holiday house light displays, leaving visitors in awe.

Here are some places to find these magical light displays and see what makes them so special. From the grand Rockefeller tree inauguration to Christmas-themed lattes and SantaCon, New Yorkers know how to celebrate Christmas—and this isn’t new. , then vice president of the Edison Electric Light Company, had a bright idea: replace volatile candles on trees with walnut-sized bulbs.

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Since then, lights have been a part of indoor holiday decorations, which eventually moved outdoors, and now the Christmas light-decorating scene in the U.S. is taken so seriously that, in 2013, ABC even started a show on its platform: The Great Christmas Light Fight—with cash prizes of $ 50,000 for the best houses. For non-Christmas enthusiasts, one might wonder why spend money and go all out like this?