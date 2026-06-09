New York City's Luxury Rental Complexes Are Raising the Bar with Outdoor Pools

Developers and landlords across the five boroughs are crowning their projects with bigger and better outdoor pools, making it a must-have feature for high-end apartment seekers. The latest entrant making the biggest waves is Sky Three Residences Club in Brighton Beach, boasting Brooklyn's largest residential rooftop pool at 2,600 square feet.

Developers and landlords across the five boroughs are crowning their projects with bigger and better outdoor pools . Long a staple in high-end city living, it's now must-have feature for high-end apartment seekers who are increasingly willing to sign a lease - or walk away from one - based solely on whether their building comes with a place to swim in the sky.

The latest entrant making the biggest waves is Sky Three Residences Club. The sprawling new luxury rental complex in Brighton Beach, just 8 minutes from Coney Island, boasts a saltwater rooftop pool clocking in at a nice 2,600 square feet. Sky Three Residences Club in Brighton Beach boasts Brooklyn's largest residential rooftop pool at 2,600 square feet - a 70-by-40-foot saltwater oasis on the building's fifth-floor wellness level with Atlantic Ocean views.

The pool is staffed by two full-time lifeguards and surrounded by a 100,000-square-foot amenity suite that includes a quarter-mile running track, a hammam, a sauna, pickleball courts and a 24-hour concierge. The 500-unit complex, which spans over 1 million square feet, launched last November and is already more than 30% leased, according to Aaron Polinsky, a principal at Cammeby's International and Rybak Development, the partnership behind the project.

The property occupies what was once a Trump family-owned site that Cammeby's purchased in 2004 before redeveloping the West Brighton neighborhood. Rents run from roughly $3,500 to $4,000 a month for one-bedrooms, $4,000 to $5,000 for two-bedrooms, and $5,000 and above for three-bedrooms - a pricing structure the developer touts as roughly half what comparable luxury product fetches in Gowanus or the Hudson Yards corridor.

The 500-unit complex launched leasing in November 2025 and is already more than 30% leased, with one-bedrooms running $3,500 to $4,000 a month. We wanted it to feel and to be viewed as a high-end experience, Polinsky said. A shallow shelf built into one lane of the pool is designed for young children, watched over by two lifeguards.

The pool sits on the building's fifth-floor wellness level, with Atlantic Ocean views stretching in one direction and the skyline - from downtown to Midtown to the Verrazano Bridge - in the other. The amenity suite surrounding the pool spans 100,000 square feet and includes a quarter-mile outdoor running track, a hammam spa, a sauna, a podcast studio, pickleball courts and a full coworking suite, all staffed by a 24-hour concierge.

The Sky Three pool's record-setting dimensions arrive at a moment when the competition for swimmable square footage across the borough is intensifying rapidly. In Downtown Brooklyn, the Brook at 567 Fulton St. - the 52-story, 591-unit tower co-developed by Witkoff Group and Apollo Global Management - opened last summer with an outdoor pool on its lower amenity levels, flanked by basketball and pickleball courts, a sky lounge, and more than 30,000 square feet of amenities overall.

The resort-style pool measures 37 feet long and 12 feet wide. Hiro Sato, senior vice president of development at Witkoff, said the building was designed with COVID-era lessons in mind - and that the pool has become one of its most animated social spaces. The pool has been very well received. It gets great sunlight, and it's a nice oasis in the middle of Downtown Brooklyn, Sato told The Post.

We find that residents are out there all throughout the day - some people working, some people swimming, so all different kinds of uses for the outdoor spaces. In Downtown Brooklyn, The Brook at 567 Fulton St. - the 52-story, 591-unit tower co-developed by Witkoff Group and Apollo Global Management - features a 37-by-12-foot outdoor pool. He added that the pool deck has also become a venue for building-wide events, from barbecues to happy hours.

Studios at the Brook start at around $4,000 a month, with the building offering a mix of market-rate and affordable units. Sato said the proliferation of pools across new rental developments reflects a broader amenity arms race that shows no signs of slowing. Buildings are just becoming more and more amenity-rich, especially in the multifamily space, he said.

New buildings are trying to find ways to differentiate themselves, and if the building and the footprint, the surrounding areas, kind of lends itself to a pool - a pool is just a home run. A lot of people who come to the building, they've lived in a walkup or a building that's not highly amenitized. They come to the pool or come to the building on a beautiful sunny day.

They see people out there and imagine themselves being out there as well. Sato also pointed to a growing class of transplants from other cities - places where pools in residential communities are standard - who now expect the same from New York. People have options, especially people who are high-income individuals. The fact that they're able to live in a place with a pool is a great bonus for sure





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