New York City's Economic Engine at Risk: A Private-Sector Initiative to Counter Anti-Business Rhetoric

A prominent New York City investor and business leader has launched Operation Boomerang, a private-sector initiative aimed at countering anti-business rhetoric and pushing back against the narrative that successful people and companies are no longer welcome in the city. The immediate catalyst was the aggressive anti-business rhetoric coming from City Hall and Albany, particularly Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Tax Day video targeting luxury second homes.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to Washington.. and unlock 3 FREE months of For decades, I have bet on New York City .

Not abstractly. Not politically. I have done so financially, emotionally, professionally and personally. My family built businesses here.

We raised families here. We employed New Yorkers here. We paid taxes here. We endured the hard years here.

And despite every challenge New York has faced over the last forty years, from 9/11 to the financial crisis to COVID, I never stopped believing that New York City was the greatest economic engine in the world. Today, for the first time in my life, I genuinely worry that we are approaching a dangerous tipping point. That concern is what led me to launch Operation Boomerang and commit my own capital to it.

Operation Boomerang is a private-sector initiative designed to remind business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors why New York remains one of the greatest economic ecosystems in the world and to push back against the growing narrative that successful people and companies are no longer welcome here. I am personally committing $1 million as immediate seed capital, with the goal of ultimately building a $20–30 million effort supported by other business leaders and private citizens who care deeply about New York's future.

The immediate catalyst was the increasingly aggressive anti-business rhetoric coming out of City Hall and Albany – particularly Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Tax Day video filmed outside Ken Griffin's $238 million penthouse promoting his new pied-à-terre tax targeting luxury second homes. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani filmed a video outside of hedge-fund boss Ken Griffin's $238 million penthouse promoting his new pied-à-terre tax targeting luxury second homes Mamdani signaled out Griffin as an example of the city's absentee elite as he reiterated his campaign promise 'to tax the rich' Whether one agrees with Griffin politically or not is beside the point.

When political leaders publicly single out major taxpayers and employers as symbolic villains, markets and executives notice. And the consequences are not theoretical. Griffin's firm, the massive hedge fund Citadel, is expanding aggressively in Miami. Goldman Sachs has shifted thousands of jobs and major operations to Texas and Florida while other firms quietly explore similar moves.

That should concern every New Yorker because cities run on confidence as much as capital. Once business leaders begin to feel they are being targeted rather than valued, the erosion starts slowly, and then accelerates quickly. Operation Boomerang is intended to be action-oriented, not just rhetorical. We have already begun outreach to executives and firms that have reduced their New York footprints.

The longer-term plan includes high-level networking events, pro-growth civic initiatives and a sustained effort to reconnect business leaders with the talent, energy, and economic advantages that still make New York unlike anywhere else in the world. This is not about party politics. It is not about Democrat versus Republican. In fact, New York only succeeds when pragmatic people from both sides work together.

This is about something far more fundamental: whether New York City remains a place where ambitious people, businesses, investors and employers actually want to stay, grow and build. Read More America's greatest cities are locked in an unstoppable doom cycle. Get out now, KEVIN O'LEARY warns Because once that confidence breaks, it becomes very hard to restore. I lived in London in 1985 and loved it.

Over the past decade I've watched what has happened there with enormous concern. A city once viewed as untouchable economically slowly began pushing away portions of the very tax base and business community that helped sustain it. At first, the changes sounded manageable. A few tax increases here.

More regulation there. More rhetoric targeting wealth creation and financial firms. But over time, a dangerous message started to form: success was no longer appreciated, it was viewed with suspicion. The result was not immediate collapse.

Cities like London and New York are too resilient for that. The result was something more subtle and more dangerous: erosion. Talent erosion. Capital erosion.

Corporate erosion. Confidence erosion. People who once would have automatically stayed began quietly exploring alternatives. Companies started expanding elsewhere.

Families reconsidered residency. Investment slowed. And eventually, those small decisions compounded into structural challenges that became much harder to reverse. New York now risks entering a similar cycl





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New York City Operation Boomerang Anti-Business Rhetoric Ken Griffin Citadel Goldman Sachs Texas Florida Business Leaders Confidence Erosion Economic Engine Pragmatic People Democrat Versus Republican Anti-Wealth Creation Rhetoric Financial Firms London Economic Sustainability Erosion Alternative Cities Investment Slowdown

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