New York City faced severe storms and flash flooding on Wednesday, affecting roads, driving chaos among commuters, and causing widespread flooding. Residents and officials worked together to clear affected areas while also facing criticism about poor management and corruption allegations.

Hard-hitting storms and flash flooding turned streets into rivers in New York City Wednesday, People were forced to get to higher ground and wait out the deluge due to 60 mph winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms.

Officials issued warnings and the Queens area was hit with 2.75 inches of rain. Commuters' trips home were thrown into chaos, with the I-495 in Fresh Meadows, the Grand Central Parkway eastbound lanes, and the Cross-Island Expressway in Bellerose all closed. Cars were nearly submerged while buses tried to push through the high floodwaters on their routes. Another clip caught the moment full trash bags were seen floating down a sidewalk.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and Manhattan, urging people not to drive vehicles or walk into areas where water covers the roadway. Once the worst of the weather passed, New York City residents got to work clearing away the mud and debris from their sidewalks.

Some neighbors claimed that the sewer system was built to handle 1.75 inches per hour but yesterday's storm brought the equivalent of 6 inches per hour in some areas. Officials claimed that whatNYC Environmental Protection said was an excuse for poor management and corruption. One user claimed that it's 2026 and NYC is the richest city on Earth. Still, it can't handle rain, and the city is down the drain





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New York City Floods Severe Storms Flood Warnings Highway Closures Train Station Delays Crowded Crowd Piling Up Garbage Plane Passengers Clogged Sewers Corruption Allegations

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