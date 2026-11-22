New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared on CNN's Have I Got News for You, discussing politics, his injury, and his relationship with Donald Trump during a Friday taping.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani brought his distinctive brand of political humor to CNN's comedy panel show Have I Got News for You for a Friday afternoon taping that took place shortly after he sustained a significant physical injury. The episode, which is scheduled to air on Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, features a conversation between the mayor and host Roy Wood Jr. regarding major political developments and the mayor's unconventional media strategy. Mamdani joined the studio audience to discuss the recent Senate leadership race and his ongoing interactions with President Donald Trump, marking one of his first major media appearances since the Democratic Party retook control of Congress in the midterm elections.

The mayor's appearance on the set was notable because it occurred just one day after he tore his Achilles tendon during a soccer game with members of the New York City press corps on Thursday evening. He confirmed the diagnosis at a press conference on Friday morning, stating the injury occurred while playing with reporters despite the pain and the need for crutches. Producers were concerned he might cancel the taping, but he attended the show with his crutches kept off-screen while he sat at the table, demonstrating a commitment to engaging with the public even while recovering from the accident.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani has become an in-demand guest on late-night television, showcasing a modern approach to political communication that prioritizes direct engagement over traditional press briefings. Although he has not appeared on Saturday Night Live, he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live when the host was in Brooklyn last September and made a cameo on The Tonight Show shortly after his inauguration in January. During the CNN taping, the mayor joked that he originally came to the building to see John Oliver, knowing that the HBO show is taped in the same facility on the far west side of Manhattan, a reveal that drew cheers from the studio audience.

The discussion turned to the surprisingly cordial working relationship between Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump, a dynamic that panelist Michael Ian Black compared to an old Life cereal commercial. Black suggested that Trump likes the mayor despite hating other things, noting that the mayor is a positive exception in the president's political landscape. The mayor explained that they share a common ground as native New Yorkers, and he focuses their conversations on housing policy and how to build more housing, a pragmatic approach that allows them to maintain a functional dialogue despite their wide-ranging political differences.

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The panel also questioned the mayor about the challenge Sen. Chris Van Hollen has issued against Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader, a race that has drawn scrutiny given their past political friction. Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to endorse a candidate, arguing that the point of power is to use it to deliver results for citizens rather than focusing on internal party rivalries. He stated that he thinks less about who should lead and more about what leaders should do, emphasizing that he does not hold grudges because they do not help people pay their bills or solve the financial struggles facing New Yorkers.

Throughout the episode, the comedians engaged in lighthearted banter regarding the mayor's appearance and public health initiatives, including his participation in Movember to raise awareness about men's health issues. Panelist Amber Ruffin joked that he was the Homecoming king, while the show asked if he could pull off his mustache with style. When asked if he would convert to Islam if President Donald Trump embraced Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's Medicare for All pitch, the mayor laughed and replied that such a topic has never come up in their conversations, keeping the tone light while deflecting a politically charged hypothetical question.

Host Roy Wood Jr. opened the segment by telling the studio audience that they were going to have someone fun come out, a statement that was met with cheers and applause as Mamdani took the stage. The host made a joke about his own job security, saying he got scared when the mayor showed up because usually when he shows up in New York, it is to fix something. This banter set the tone for a jovial conversation that balanced political analysis with comedy, allowing the mayor to discuss serious policy issues like housing and healthcare in a relaxed environment.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision to appear on the show highlights his strategy of using comedy platforms to reach a broader audience and humanize his political brand. By sharing stories about his injury and his interactions with political figures like Trump, he creates a narrative of resilience and pragmatism that resonates with voters. The episode demonstrates his ability to navigate complex political landscapes with humor, turning potential criticisms or controversies into moments of connection with the public.

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The timing of the appearance also serves as a signal of the mayor's continued influence in national politics, even as he manages the daily challenges of governing New York City. His focus on delivering results rather than engaging in partisan warfare suggests a shift in how some modern politicians approach leadership and media engagement. By avoiding direct criticism of Schumer and focusing on practical outcomes, Mamdani positions himself as a problem-solver rather than a partisan fighter, a stance that may appeal to a wider range of constituents.

As the episode airs, it will likely spark further discussion about the mayor's media strategy and his approach to governing in a divided political climate. The combination of political insight, personal anecdotes, and comedic timing makes for a unique form of political communication that bypasses traditional media filters. Mamdani's appearance on Have I Got News for You stands as a testament to his willingness to engage with the public on their terms, using humor and accessibility to build support for his policies and his vision for New York City.