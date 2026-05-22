New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Attends Knicks Game, Sparks Debate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the Knicks' Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, sparking debate about the potential 'curse' of politicians attending sporting events.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended the Knicks ' Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. He paid for his ticket at face value, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

However, many fans seemed more interested in Knicks player Jalen Brunson than Mamdani. Outside the arena, some young spectators didn't even know who Mamdani is. The Knicks' wild win was a result of their astonishing 109-93 victory over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. While the game was ongoing, a fan who paid roughly $700 for their ticket snapped a pic of Mamdani sitting nearby.

The fan's photo of Mamdani went viral on social media, with many fans expressing their surprise and amusement at the mayor's presence at the game. Despite the attention, Mamdani remained low-key and didn't draw much attention from the fans. The Knicks' win was a significant moment in the Eastern Conference finals, and the team's fans were ecstatic about the victory. The win has put the Knicks in a strong position to move forward in the playoffs.

The team's next game will be a crucial one, as they look to continue their winning streak and advance to the NBA finals. Mamdani's attendance at the game has also sparked debate about the potential 'curse' of politicians attending sporting events. Some fans believe that politicians attending games can bring bad luck to the team, while others think it's just a coincidence. The debate has added to the excitement and drama surrounding the Knicks' playoff run.

Overall, the Knicks' win and Mamdani's attendance at the game have made for a thrilling and memorable experience for fans. The team's next game will be a crucial one, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next





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