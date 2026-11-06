New York City Marathon Death: Rachel Apa GoFundMe Raises $92,000

Rachel Apa, 24, died near the New York City Marathon finish line from rhabdomyolysis. Her GoFundMe raised more than $92,000 in one day to launch a foundation.

Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old woman from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, collapsed near the 24-mile marker of the New York City Marathon, close to Central Park, on Sunday. A GoFundMe page started on her behalf raised more than $92,000 in a single day. Her family said the fundraiser would fund a new nonprofit in her name.

Apa was running with the Parkinson's Champions team to raise money for her grandfather. He died in 2022, while Apa was in college, after a disease slowly took away his ability to move freely.

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Rhabdomyolysis Identified as Cause of Death

Rachel Apa's father told reporters that rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle injury that can occur after heavy exercise without rest, was the cause of her death. Doctors believe the little-known condition killed her.

According to CBS 21, Apa texted her father the word Ow at mile 18, then sent Ow, Ow at mile 19. Those messages were reported before she collapsed near the finish line.

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Around 1:30 p.m., a spectator named Michaela Nicholas saw Apa collapse. Nicholas, a hospital social worker, told the New York Times that she could not find a pulse.

Three people reportedly performed CPR before marathon medical staff arrived with a defibrillator. Apa was then rushed from the marathon to a hospital, where her father said she was declared dead around 9:40 p.m.

Bucknell University Remembers Former Field Hockey Star

Bucknell University expressed its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Rachel Apa, Class of 2024, following her death while competing in Sunday's New York City Marathon. The university said she was a key contributor to its Bison field hockey team.

Bucknell said Apa was a four-year member of the team, scored 17 goals during her collegiate career, and earned Academic All-Patriot League honors. She graduated in 2024 with a bachelor's degree in markets, innovation and design.

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The university said its community mourns her loss and extends heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved her, both on and off the field.

Rachel Apa Foundation Plans and Medical Care Goals

The Apa family confirmed on the fundraiser page that all proceeds from the GoFundMe will be donated to create and fund the Rachel Apa Foundation. The nonprofit will focus first on educating people about rhabdomyolysis.

The family also said its long-term goal is to advocate for rapid on-course medical care at endurance races. It also plans to support athletes carrying Rachel's Spirit across finish lines everywhere.

In a message on the fundraiser page, the family thanked donors and said the support means the world to them. The GoFundMe's rapid early fundraising reflects how many people were moved by Apa's story and her grandfather's influence on her love of sports and movement.