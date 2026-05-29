New York City Hotels Face Service Cuts After Landmark Union Contract

A new labor contract between New York City hotels and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, representing 30,000 workers, will lead to significant wage increases over eight years, prompting hotels to consider reducing services such as housekeeping, concierge, and dining hours, and potentially raising room rates.

A new labor contract between New York City hotels and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, which represents 30,000 workers across approximately 70 hotels, is set to bring the largest wage increases in the union's nearly 100-year history.

The agreement was finalized after hard-knuckle negotiations ahead of next month's World Cup festivities in nearby New Jersey, which were expected to bring a surge of visitors. The union had authorized a strike if no deal was reached, a move that would have caused major revenue losses for the industry and declining tax receipts for the city and state.

Under the contract, housekeepers, front desk clerks, concierges, and bellmen will receive an average 5 percent raise each year for eight years, totaling a 50 percent increase over the term. The union celebrated the deal as life-changing for workers, noting that housekeepers will see their annual pay rise to over $77,000 within six years, with some reaching $110,000 in salary alone. Currently, housekeepers earn more than rookie cops, firefighters, and teachers.

Front desk staff currently earning $41.31 per hour will eventually make $62.51, while bellmen earning $24.05 plus gratuities will reach $46.65 per hour by the contract's end. These wages come on top of New York City hotels already paying the highest wages in the country, averaging about $40 per hour. Hotel executives are concerned about the financial impact of these raises.

One executive, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution, said hotels will likely cut back on housekeeping service hours, reduce the number of front desk agents and concierges on duty simultaneously, and shorten restaurant and bar operating hours. Luxury properties may eliminate evening turndown service, while others might emphasize green initiatives, asking guests not to request new towels and sheets daily-a labor-saving strategy.

If money is tight, hotels find ways to do less, the executive explained, adding that full breakfasts could be replaced with grab-and-go options to simplify costs. However, raising room rates will depend on demand, which typically slows during the summer. Currently, New York City hotels charge an average of $385 per night, the second highest in the nation after Maui Island, according to CoStar Group.

The Hotel Association of New York City's CEO, Vijay Dandapani, noted that room rates do not change immediately but could rise over time. He also highlighted that the union had sponsored legislation requiring housekeepers to clean no more than 3,500 square feet per day or be paid double time, which he called ruinous for the industry and could force more hotels to close. The union defends the contract, stating that job protections prevent arbitrary cuts.

Layoffs and reduced hours can only be based on occupancy rates, and any changes must be mutually agreed or go to arbitration. Union president Rich Maroko emphasized the financial stability the contract provides for workers who are the backbone of the hospitality industry.

Meanwhile, Airbnb weighs in, attributing high hotel rates to industry greed rather than labor costs. Nathan Rotman, Airbnb's director of U.S. Policy Strategy, said in a statement that New York City hotels cost quadruple the national average because the decades-old hotel playbook has decreased supply and pocketed profits, pricing out visitors and hurting everyday New Yorkers.

Airbnb is pushing for the city to relax Local Law 18, a restrictive regulation supported by the union and hotel association that has decimated Airbnb's market share in the Big Apple. The contract, achieved under the threat of a strike that would have disrupted the World Cup, represents a significant shift in labor relations. As hotels adjust to the new cost structure, guests may notice fewer amenities and higher prices, while workers gain unprecedented wage gains.

The overall effect on New York City's tourism and hospitality landscape remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the balance of power between labor and management has shifted





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Hotel Industry Labor Unions New York City Wage Increases Tourism

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