New York City Council to Vote on Ban of Surveillance Pricing

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin introduces legislation banning algorithmic price discrimination. The bill empowers DCWP to enforce penalties against businesses using personal data for dynamic pricing.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin is advancing pivotal legislation that will likely prohibit businesses from utilizing consumers' personal data and algorithms to charge different prices for identical goods and services. This measure targets the controversial practice known as surveillance pricing, which allows companies to adjust costs based on individual user profiles rather than fixed market rates.

City Council Vote On Price Discrimination

The City Council is scheduled to vote on this legislation on Thursday, with Council officials indicating that the measure possesses sufficient support to pass. The primary objective of the bill is to eliminate deceptive pricing strategies that exploit consumer data, thereby ensuring a more transparent and equitable marketplace for all residents of New York City.

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Legislative Mechanisms And Penalties

The proposed law grants the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) the authority to investigate violations and impose civil penalties of up to $1,000 for each offense. Each affected consumer or transaction could constitute a separate violation, creating significant financial liability for companies that engage in discriminatory pricing practices without consent or transparency.

Under the provisions, businesses would be strictly prohibited from using algorithms and personal data to set or adjust individualized prices. Furthermore, the legislation bans the collection, selling, or sharing of personal information specifically to facilitate surveillance pricing, closing loopholes that allow data brokers to enable such discriminatory tactics.

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Testing Methods And Stakeholder Concerns

During a hearing on June 17, 2026, Council Speaker Julie Menin detailed a Council investigation that utilized 10 rideshare accounts to conduct approximately 370 pricing checks across three standard routes. The investigation revealed that some accounts received automatically applied discounts while others did not, with at least one account receiving no discounts throughout the checks, highlighting the arbitrary nature of algorithmic pricing.

Council Member Harvey Epstein, chair of the Consumer and Worker Protection Committee, emphasized the urgency of the issue. He stated that surveillance pricing has emerged as a tactic for major corporations to leverage technology to increase the cost of everyday goods for New Yorkers during an ongoing affordability crisis, necessitating immediate regulatory intervention to protect residents.

Exceptions For Promotions And Insurance

The legislation explicitly preserves legitimate discounts, loyalty rewards, and certain personalized promotions that do not rely on discriminatory data practices. Businesses offering specific discounts would be required to maintain procedures allowing consumers to request information about the personal data used to determine their prices, ensuring transparency in how rewards are calculated.

Exceptions remain for certain regulated activities, including insurance and credit-related pricing, which operate under different statutory frameworks. Ordinary promotions, coupons, and discounts for groups such as veterans and seniors are also permitted, provided they do not involve the prohibited use of personal data to manipulate individual price points.

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Enforcement Powers And Future Steps

While the legislation empowers the DCWP to pursue penalties and restitution, it omits the agency's earlier request for a private right of action. DCWP Commissioner Sam Levine had urged lawmakers to include provisions allowing consumers to bring their own lawsuits, arguing that private litigation is essential to supplement the department's resource-intensive administrative enforcement efforts.

Despite this omission, a DCWP official expressed strong support for the revised legislation, noting that the department's newly established Research and Analytics Division will play a key role in monitoring compliance. The Department of Consumer and Worker Protection looks forward to enforcing the new law to ensure businesses adhere to the ban on surveillance pricing and protect consumers from unfair practices.