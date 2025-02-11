New York City Council Member Dilutes Bill to Legalize Short-Term Rentals

A bill aimed at reviving Airbnb in New York City has been significantly weakened by a city council member's amendments, drawing criticism from property owners and sparking controversy in the ongoing debate over short-term rentals.

The latest attempt to revive Airbnb in New York City is faltering after a city council member significantly weakened a bill designed to legalize more short-term rentals in the five boroughs. A 2023 crackdown on short-term rentals drastically reduced the number of listings on platforms like Airbnb and similar websites across the city. Opponents saw an opportunity to reverse some of these restrictions when Councilmember Farah Louis introduced a bill in November.

This bill aimed to allow owners and occupants of one- and two-family homes to host renters for less than 30 days without being present. Notably, the measure received immediate backing from Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. However, Louis has since revised the legislation, stripping it of key reforms that Airbnb and short-term rental hosts had supported. Louis cited legal concerns and potential conflicts with housing and building regulations as the reason for the amendment. A group of property owners, however, accuses her of succumbing to the influence of the powerful hotel industry by diluting the bill's impact. If passed in its current form, the only change would be a provision allowing owners and occupants to lock parts of their homes while guests are present – a far cry from the initial intent of the bill.This development marks the latest escalation in a protracted, multi-million dollar lobbying effort surrounding short-term rental regulations. The revised bill has been met with praise from tenant groups who have partnered with the hotel industry and its labor union to oppose short-term rentals. Conversely, it has ignited fury among a group of small property owners, backed by Airbnb, who argue they need the flexibility to lease parts of their homes and generate income without committing to year-long leases. Louis' spokesperson, Daniel Heredia, said the council member was unavailable for an interview regarding the amended bill on Monday. In a written statement, Louis expressed concern about the growing tension between supporters and opponents of short-term rentals, adding that divisive rhetoric has disproportionately targeted homeowners and lawmakers of color during the debate surrounding her legislation. 'Moving forward, my office will continue working with the bill's co-sponsors and all stakeholders to refine this legislation,' Louis said. 'We welcome constructive dialogue and remain focused on our original goal: creating policy that helps all New Yorkers, particularly small homeowners, to thrive in our city.





