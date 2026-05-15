New York City Construction Worker and His Wife Sue Porta Potty Firm After Workplace Accident Ruined Their Sex Life

A New York City construction worker and his wife are suing a porta potty firm after a workplace accident allegedly ruined their sex life. Stephen Gressey was thrown from a portable toilet while working on the TSX Broadway tower in Times Square in 2023 after it 'collapsed' on him. The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court and seen by The New York Post, claimed that Gressey, an ironworker, was sent flying to the curb, causing him serious injuries. According to the lawsuit, filed against Rent A Throne, the portable toilet 'tipped over, rolled and fell off a concrete grub', catapulting Gressey out to the concrete ground below. As such, he was left out-of-work and confined to his bed, with the injuries causing a strain on his wallet due to rising medical bills and on his sex life with his wife Janet. The case is still ongoing, with defendants filing motions saying that Gressey was 'recalcitrant' and frequently failed to use safety equipment. They also said that he 'voluntarily' entered the toilet and knew the 'risks' involved in doing so.

A New York City construction worker and his wife are suing a porta potty firm after a workplace accident allegedly ruined their sex life . Stephen Gressey was thrown from a portable toilet while working on the TSX Broadway tower in Times Square in 2023 after it 'collapsed' on him.

The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court and seen by The New York Post, claimed that Gressey, an ironworker, was sent flying to the curb, causing him serious injuries. According to the lawsuit, filed against Rent A Throne, the portable toilet 'tipped over, rolled and fell off a concrete grub', catapulting Gressey out to the concrete ground below.

As such, he was left out-of-work and confined to his bed, with the injuries causing a strain on his wallet due to rising medical bills and on his sex life with his wife Janet. The case is still ongoing, with defendants filing motions saying that Gressey was 'recalcitrant' and frequently failed to use safety equipment. They also said that he 'voluntarily' entered the toilet and knew the 'risks' involved in doing so





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New York City Construction Worker Porta Potty Firm Workplace Accident Ruined Their Sex Life Stephen Gressey Ironworker TSX Broadway Tower Times Square Rent A Throne Gamma Usc Manslaughter Property Owner Contractors Recalcitrant Safety Equipment Voluntarily Entered The Toilet Risks Involved In Doing So

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