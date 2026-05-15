New York City Budget Proposal Sparks Outrage Over Veteran Service Cuts

A proposed 13 percent budget cut to New York City's Department of Veterans Services has ignited a debate over the value of ceremonial parades versus essential mental health and housing services.

New York City is currently facing a significant fiscal challenge, and the latest budget proposal reveals a troubling trend for those who have served in the military.

According to official city budget documents, the Department of Veterans Services is slated for a budget reduction that would see its funding drop from approximately 7.6 million dollars to roughly 6.6 million dollars. This represents a decrease of more than 13 percent, a move that has sparked immediate concern among advocates and former service members.

A key part of this reduction involves cutting funding for veterans-related commemorative events by about 60,000 dollars per year, a trend expected to continue through the fiscal year 2030. One of the most controversial elements of the proposal is the plan to eliminate city funding for several annual veterans commemorations. Most notably, the city intends to replace the traditional veterans parade with a much lower-cost alternative known as a Remembrance Ruck march.

While this new format was developed with some input from veterans organizations to reduce spending, it has been met with fierce opposition. Michael Ryan, a finance expert and founder, argues that the timing of these cuts is politically tone-deaf.

He points out that New York City veterans, numbering over 200,000, are already struggling with severe federal issues, including staffing shortages at VA facilities, massive backlogs regarding PACT Act claims, and the failure of affordable repayment programs for those with veteran student loans. Ryan suggests that while the dollar amount might seem modest when compared to a 115 billion dollar city budget, the symbolic weight of the cuts is immense.

The reactions from the veteran community have been visceral and urgent. Osbert Orduna, a service-disabled Marine Corps veteran, has described the proposal as a slap in the face to veterans and New Yorkers. He specifically highlighted the plight of service-disabled individuals who have sacrificed their physical and mental health in service to the nation only to see their local support systems dwindle. This sentiment is echoed by Council Member Frank Morano, who chairs the council Committee on Veterans.

Morano has stated that he is aggressively pushing for more granular details regarding which specific programs will be reduced and which essential services will be preserved. He believes that veterans should be a priority for lawmakers throughout the entire year, rather than just during holiday commemorations.

However, not all voices within the veteran community view these cuts through the same lens. Ryan Graham, a former U.S. Air Force member and chair of the New York City Veterans Advisory Board, has offered a defense of the administration strategy. Graham argues that large ceremonial events are essentially fluff and that limited city resources should be prioritized for critical needs such as stable housing and mental health support.

He shared a poignant memory of a high school friend who served in the military and later committed suicide, arguing that such tragedies are the result of a lack of essential services, not a lack of parades. This perspective suggests a shift in philosophy from symbolic honor to practical survival. From a financial standpoint, the debate reflects a broader struggle over government spending.

Drew Powers, the founder of the Illinois-based Powers Financial Group, noted that while many people claim to want lower taxes and reduced government spending, that sentiment often vanishes when the cuts affect something they personally care about. Powers believes that while the necessity of ticker-tape parades is debatable, the need for medical care, suicide prevention, and housing services is non-negotiable.

He expressed hope that these core services would not only be maintained but expanded to meet the growing needs of the veteran population. The fate of these cuts now rests with the New York City Council. The mayor's budget proposal must undergo a rigorous review and negotiation process before a final vote is cast before the start of the new fiscal year.

Lawmakers are now tasked with balancing a 6 billion dollar budget gap against the moral and social obligation to support those who served in the armed forces. The coming weeks will determine if the city finds a middle ground or if the budget for veterans services will be permanently diminished





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NYC Budget Veterans Affairs Government Spending Veteran Healthcare Fiscal Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamdani backs down from property tax hikeNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ditched a nearly 10% property tax hike in his budget proposal, a “last resort plan” to balance the city’s budget gap. The New York City Council will vote on the budget by the end of June. CNN’s Katherine Koretski breaks down Mamdani’s tax measurements.

Read more »

The serious injury threshold in New York's proposed budget: What's at stakeGov. Kathy Hochul's proposed auto insurance reforms, now in budget negotiations that remain unresolved more than five weeks past the April 1 deadline, are

Read more »

NYC Budget: Mamdani dedicates more funding to adding new bus and bike lanes across cityMayor Zohran Mamdani is giving his Department of Transportation (DOT) increased funding over the next four years to add bus and bike lanes across the city.

Read more »

NYC's pied-à-terre tax: Here are the detailsNew York lawmakers are considering a proposal in Governor Hochul’s FY27 budget that would create a new tax surcharge on high-value second homes in New York City.

Read more »