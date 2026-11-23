New York City officials have reached a new agreement with Lyft to cap prices for Citi Bike members through May 2029, locking in current rates for e-bike rides, annual membership fees, and overcharge fees.

New York City officials announced they struck a new deal with Lyft to lock in prices for Citi Bike members through May 2029. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the city's Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn announced the agreement Monday.

The cap will run through May 26, 2029, which is when Lyft's contract with the city expires.

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"Getting around New York City shouldn't come with a price tag that keeps climbing by the minute," Mamdani said. "For too many working New Yorkers, even a bike ride across the borough can become another expense to worry about. " This replaces the existing $5.40 cap on e-bike rides of up to 45 minutes that enter or exit ManhattanThe price freeze goes into effect immediately and also keeps the annual membership fee and overcharge fees at current rates.

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"Making New York City more affordable means making it cheaper and easier for New Yorkers to get around," Flynn said. "Capping the cost of e-bike rides delivers on Mayor Mamdani's affordability agenda and allows New Yorkers to spend more time enjoying their ride and less time worrying about mounting per-minute costs. " More than 130 charging stations will undergo upgrades next year, allowing e-bikes to recharge right at the dock, rather than relying on workers to swap out batteries.