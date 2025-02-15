New York Bill Aims to Mandate Teaching of January 6th Capitol Riot in Schools

Proposed legislation in New York State seeks to require students in K-12 schools to learn about the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Assemblyman Charles Lavine introduced the bill, which would mandate discussions about the insurrection alongside lessons on the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat representing Glen Cove, has proposed legislation that would mandate the teaching of the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in K-12 schools. Assembly Bill A3966, introduced last month, aims to amend state law to require discussions about January 6th and its aftermath alongside existing lessons on the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

These lessons, currently mandated for students over eight years old, are designed to cultivate a spirit of patriotism and civic service while fostering moral and intellectual growth. Lavine stated in a press release that passing A3966 would ensure the events of January 6th are not forgotten, despite attempts to downplay them by current political figures. He emphasized the historical significance of the event, comparing it to the burning of the Capitol by British forces during the War of 1812. Lavine believes New York educators have a crucial role in helping students comprehend the events of January 6th and analyze its lasting impact.The bill's introduction comes less than two weeks after former President Donald Trump issued pardons to individuals convicted in relation to the Capitol riot. Trump claimed these individuals had served their sentences unfairly and that the pardons were a necessary act of justice. Former President Joe Biden, in contrast, preemptively pardoned members of the House committee that investigated the riot, including Representative Bennie Thompson and former Representative Liz Cheney, who Biden had previously awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal. This move was seen as a direct response to Trump's accusations against the committee members, whom he alleged had destroyed evidence and should face criminal charges. Cheney and Rep. Thompson released a joint statement asserting that their pardons were not a result of breaking the law, but rather for upholding it





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

January 6Th Capitol Riot Education Legislation Donald Trump Joe Biden Liz Cheney Bennie Thompson

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York Lawmakers Propose Teaching January 6th Capitol Riot in SchoolsA proposed bill in New York State seeks to mandate the teaching of the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot in K-12 schools, alongside significant historical events like the Holocaust, slavery, and the Great Famine in Ireland.

Read more »

New York Lawmakers Propose Mandatory Curriculum on January 6th Capitol RiotNew York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine proposes legislation requiring K-12 schools to teach about the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot. The bill aims to ensure the events are not forgotten and students understand their historical significance.

Read more »

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »

Real Housewives of New York City Take Over New York Fashion WeekThis New York Fashion Week saw a unexpected turn with the presence of several Real Housewives stars, including Lisa Rinna, Jenna Lyons, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, Sai De Silva, and Racquel Chevremont. The housewives brought their signature glamour and drama to the runways and after-parties, mingling with designers and celebrities.

Read more »

New York's Online Sports Betting Soars to Record Levels in JanuaryJanuary 2025 shattered records for online sports betting in New York, with five out of nine operators setting new handle highs and generating a collective $2.48 billion in wagers. This unprecedented surge in activity propelled the state to unprecedented revenue, with a $247 million gross revenue and $149 million in state tax revenue. The NFL playoffs and the conclusion of the college football season fueled this explosive growth.

Read more »

New York's Homelessness Crisis Doubles: Asylum Seekers Fuel Surge in Unhoused PopulationA new report reveals a stark doubling of homelessness in New York state between January 2022 and January 2024. The report attributes the surge largely to an influx of asylum seekers, particularly in New York City, where the homeless population now exceeds 140,000. The report also highlights a disturbing increase in homeless children, with nearly one in three homeless individuals in New York now being a child.

Read more »