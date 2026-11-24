Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law prohibiting the sale of highly concentrated kratom and synthetic 7-OH compounds in New York to protect public safety from opioid-like substances.

Dangerous synthetic kratom products — including a lethal compound nicknamed “gas station heroin” — will be banned from sale in New York under a new law signed by Gov.

Kathy Hochul. Highly concentrated kratom and synthetic forms of the compound 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, will now officially be prohibited for sale as the US Drug Enforcement Administration prepares to list it as a controlled substance. Kratom is not approved by the FDA nor is it regulated on the federal level, even though it can be addictive and have similar effects to opioids. Kratom is sometimes called “gas station heroin” because of its wide availability at smoke shops and convenience stores.

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A new law seeks to stop that.

“New Yorkers deserve confidence that products sold in neighborhood stores are not exposing them to dangerously concentrated opioid-like compounds without important safeguards,” Hochul wrote in a statement Monday. “As Governor, I will always protect the safety of New Yorkers by ensuring manufacturers and retailers aren’t putting potentially dangerous products on store shelves and passing them off as all-natural substances,” she added.

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“Too many dangerous substances are being marketed and sold in ways that make them appear harmless, and 7-OH is a clear example of that,” state Sen. Chris Ryan wrote in a statement. Kratom in its natural form is derived from an herb found in southeast Asia and can be used as a mild stimulant. Dangerous high-dose kratom products are sold freely with federal regulators yet to add it to the list of controlled substances.

“These products can lead to severe health risks, including mimicking the effects of both stimulants and opioids, and in some cases leading to addiction and withdrawal symptoms,” she said. Under the law, 7-OH products may not be sold at a concentrate level of more than 2% or more than one milligram per serving. Sellers of such products can face fines of up to $1,000 for repeat violations with those funds being dedicated to state drug treatment and public education funds.