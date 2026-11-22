New York City Council passed a bill banning surveillance pricing on November 12, 2026. Uniqlo reversed a price hike in Japan following backlash. Ledger wallet security issues widen.

New York City Council passed legislation banning algorithmic price personalisation on 12 November 2026, establishing New York as the second United States jurisdiction to prohibit this practice. The bill targets surveillance pricing, a method where algorithms adjust costs based on individual user data. This legislative action follows similar moves by Seattle and reflects growing regulatory pushback against data-driven price discrimination.

New York Bans Algorithmic Price Discrimination

The New York City Council approved the bill on 12 November 2026. The measure now awaits the signature of the mayor before it becomes law. If signed, the ban will take effect on 1 September 2027. Seattle adopted a comparable ban on 5 October 2026. That decision set the regulatory precedent that New York is now following.

Also read Great Performances: Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic

The legislation specifically targets surveillance pricing techniques. These methods use personal data to charge different customers different prices for identical goods. Algorithms can factor in numerous variables. These include a phone's battery level. They also track how quickly a user scrolls through a digital menu. The goal is to identify users who are more likely to pay higher prices.

DoorDash Patent Controversy and Senate Scrutiny

DoorDash publicly stated that it does not use surveillance pricing. This statement was made during the week of the New York vote. However, the company had filed a patent in 2025 for a system that tracks sixteen signals. Media outlets dubbed this system the readiness-to-overpay index. The technology measures user urgency and willingness to pay extra.

Advertisement

The patent tracked specific behavioural metrics. These include how quickly users scroll through menus. It also recorded how nervously users tap their screens. The system checked if a phone battery was about to die. These signals help determine a customer's readiness to pay higher prices.

US Senators discussed this patent and similar applications on 4 August 2026. The scrutiny raised concerns about data-driven pricing. DoorDash withdrew its patent application two days later. The company aimed to avoid further regulatory scrutiny. It also sought to protect its reputation.

Uniqlo Reverses Price Hike After Backlash

Uniqlo announced price increases on 20 October in Japan. The company cited a weaker yen and higher raw material costs. These economic factors drove the decision to raise prices on several items. The most contentious change involved coloured socks. The price increased from 290 yen to 390 yen.

The discount deal for four pairs was also scrapped. The original price for the bundle was 990 yen. This represented a significant cost increase for many customers. The move sparked immediate backlash on social media. Consumers threatened to switch to competitors.

Uniqlo reversed the sock price increase on 29 October. The company reinstated the four-pair discount. This decision shows that consumer pressure can override corporate pricing tactics. It demonstrates the power of public opinion in retail markets.

Ledger Wallet Security Crisis Widens

Tampered Ledger hardware wallets have surfaced in Berlin. Two cases are under investigation in Dubai. The devices contain spy chips that steal seed phrases. These phrases are critical for accessing cryptocurrency wallets. The compromise allows attackers to steal funds silently.

Advertisement

A user in Dubai discovered 1,300 SOL stolen from a Ledger Flex. The amount is worth about 95,000 US dollars. The user opened the device and found an extra circuit board. This board contained a modem. The modem relays seed phrases to attackers remotely.

The compromised wallets passed through CryptoBilis. This is an official reseller in South Asia. The supply chain breach has widened the security crisis. Similar implants were found in three Trezor wallets. These were discovered in late October. The incidents highlight significant risks in hardware wallet distribution.

Consumer Power Versus Corporate Tactics

This week highlights a clash between consumers and corporate pricing. New York's ban targets algorithmic discrimination. Uniqlo's reversal shows the impact of public criticism. Ledger's security issues raise awareness of supply chain risks. These events demonstrate growing consumer vigilance.

Surveillance pricing is considered unfair by regulators. It exploits personal data to charge vulnerable customers more. New York's bill responds to public concern. It aims to create a fairer market. Consumers are increasingly aware of these tactics.

The outcomes of these events may influence other jurisdictions. Seattle's ban provided a model for New York. Uniqlo's experience may deter other retailers. Ledger's crisis may change purchasing habits. The balance of power is shifting towards consumers.