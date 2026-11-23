New York Attorney General Letitia James sues IHG, owner Nayan Patel, and contractor Roman Petrik for forced labor, wage theft, and human trafficking at a Rochester hotel.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the owners and operators of a former Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester, alongside its renovation contractor and the hotel's parent company, IHG Hotels & Resorts. The legal action alleges that dozens of immigrant workers were subjected to forced labor, wage theft, and trafficking threats to serve as cheap labor for the property. Investigators found that foreign workers were coerced into working up to 112 hours a week, often without compensation, while living in unsafe conditions lacking basic utilities.

Specific Allegations Against Hotel Owners

The lawsuit names contractor Roman Petrik, hired to renovate the hotel, and hotel owner Nayan Patel as the primary figures accused of exploiting foreign workers. James' investigators allege that these individuals forced immigrants to work excessive hours, sometimes reaching 112 hours per week, while subjecting them to severe financial exploitation. One worker was defrauded of thousands in pay, with Petrik allegedly paying only $2,200 to someone who was owed more than $30,000 for their labor.

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Prosecutors also allege that one migrant was sexually assaulted and that all workers faced threats of deportation, eviction, and arrests if they attempted to defy their employers. The workers were initially housed on the fifth floor of the hotel but were moved to the abandoned seventh floor in September 2023 to make room for paying guests. There, they lived in dangerous conditions with no heat, electricity, or running water, particularly during a brutal Rochester winter.

Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Accountability

A press release from the Attorney General's office emphasized that a company branding itself as a leader in the fight against human trafficking cannot ignore abuses within its own properties. The statement noted that the workers came to New York to do an honest job but were instead cheated out of their pay and threatened for speaking up. Letitia James committed to holding each defendant accountable and fighting to recover every dollar the workers earned through their labor.

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Letitia James launched her investigation after receiving tips from the Worker Justice Center of New York and Enlace. The allegations indicate that hotel officials recruited workers from various states and countries, but within weeks of starting their jobs, pay stopped and threats began. The legal filing suggests that the abuse was systemic, involving not just wage theft but also physical danger and psychological coercion through the threat of legal retaliation.

Real-World Impact and Broader Industry Implications

This legal action follows James' multi-year support for policies that have affected the labor market, which some critics argue skews the system in ways that benefit abusive employers. The predicted skew is said to benefit entities like James, who later denounce the inevitable abuse that arises from such regulatory environments. However, the lawsuit aims to directly address the specific harms inflicted by the defendants, seeking justice for the affected individuals.

James' investigation is not the first instance of migrant workers being exploited by hoteliers in the United States. A hotel operator in Omaha, Nebraska, was previously reported to have illegally imported workers from China, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. This pattern suggests a broader issue within the hospitality sector regarding the treatment of vulnerable labor forces.

Future Steps and Regulatory Challenges

Business lobbying groups have also worked to undermine efforts to end the exploitation of foreign workers. These groups have recently opposed the administration's work to tighten regulations for migrant workers arriving in the U.S. on student visas. The Trump administration's efforts to tighten regulations on the pipeline of migrant workers who get into the U.S. on student visas face significant opposition from these industry stakeholders.

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The lawsuit against the Rochester hotel owners and IHG Hotels & Resorts represents a significant step in addressing labor exploitation within the hospitality industry. As the legal process unfolds, it may set a precedent for how parent companies and local operators are held responsible for the treatment of migrant workers on their premises. The outcome could influence future regulatory approaches and corporate accountability standards for labor practices.