Federal data reveals New York-area airports caused a quarter of all excessive tarmac delays in the US last month, with JetBlue ranking last in punctuality among major carriers.

Flights serving New York-area airports accounted for 25% of the nation's reported excessive tarmac delays in September, according to federal data. The New York metropolitan area is home to three major hubs: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport. These three facilities collectively managed a significant portion of the country's air traffic, but they also became focal points for passenger frustration during that month.

Specific Flight Incidents and Delays

Federal records from the United States Department of Transportation highlight several specific incidents that contributed to this high percentage. United Flight 123 experienced a four-hour, twenty-five-minute tarmac delay on September 21 after being diverted from London's Heathrow Airport to Stewart International Airport in New York's Hudson Valley.

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Four days later, American Airlines Flight 2996 from Mexico City to John F. Kennedy International Airport was diverted to Charlotte, North Carolina, where it spent four hours and twenty-four minutes on the tarmac. This incident was one of only two international flights nationwide flagged for a delay exceeding four hours in September.

The only other international flight to exceed the four-hour threshold was an Avianca flight from Medellín, Colombia, to Miami, Florida. That flight spent five hours and eighteen minutes on the tarmac at a diversion airport. These extended delays underscore the logistical challenges faced by airlines operating into and out of the densely populated New York airspace.

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Domestic Delays and Airline Performance

JetBlue operated both domestic flights involving New York-area airports that were flagged for excessive tarmac delays. The carrier's Atlanta-bound Flight 119 out of John F. Kennedy International Airport was diverted to Huntsville, Alabama, on September 11. It spent three hours and thirty-two minutes on the tarmac during that event.

Another JetBlue flight, Flight 955 to Washington's Reagan National Airport, was held up for three hours and five minutes on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport on September 1. These specific domestic incidents contributed significantly to the overall statistics reported by federal regulators for the month.

Just six of the thirteen domestic flights flagged nationwide for excessive tarmac delays in September involved New York-area airports. The longest domestic holdup involved United Flight 1962 from Los Angeles to Chicago on September 18. That flight spent three hours and fifty-five minutes on the tarmac after being diverted to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Airline Reliability and Consumer Complaints

The transportation data reveals a broader trend of deteriorating airline reliability nationwide. The United States Department of Transportation received 103 consumer complaints about tarmac delays in September. This number brought the nationwide tally for the first nine months of 2026 to 821 complaints, indicating a sustained issue across the industry.

Cancellations have surged by 42% to 121,080 in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. JetBlue alone scrapped 7,536 flights through September. This figure is more than triple the 2,473 it canceled during the corresponding period in 2025, highlighting a significant operational decline for the carrier.

American Airlines drew 14,013 consumer complaints through September. This total is more than any other US carrier and nearly twice as many as United and Delta individually. These figures suggest that passengers are increasingly frustrated with the reliability of major airline services across the country.

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Punctuality Rankings and Regulatory Context

JetBlue ranked last among the eight reporting US airline networks for punctuality in September. The carrier recorded an on-time arrival rate of just 72%. It also recorded the highest percentage of canceled flights at 2.1%. This poor performance stands in contrast to other major carriers that managed better on-time records.

Just 68.8% of flights arrived on time at LaGuardia Airport. This figure compares with 75% at John F. Kennedy International Airport and 76.9% at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to data submitted by operating carriers. Despite the heavy tarmac delays, no flights into or out of LaGuardia were listed in the extended tarmac delay tables.

Newark Liberty International Airport ranked fifth among the nation's 30 largest airports for punctual departures. Eighty point seven percent of flights leaving Newark departed on time. The federal report does not provide average tarmac wait times at individual airports, nor does it tally shorter incidents in its extended-delay tables.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers aboard arriving aircraft the opportunity to disembark before hitting the three-hour mark for domestic flights. For international service, the limit is four hours. Carriers must begin moving planes toward a location where passengers can safely get off before those deadlines. Exceptions are allowed for safety, security, or air traffic control reasons.

Airlines are also required to distribute snacks and drinking water within two hours. They must provide working toilets and medical attention when needed. The Department of Transportation previously imposed fines after an investigation uncovered tarmac delay violations involving 43 domestic flights between 2018 and 2021. Those violations affected 5,821 passengers. The new data suggests that enforcement and compliance remain ongoing challenges for the aviation industry.