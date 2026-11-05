New York AG Subpoenas Kalshi Over Predatory Trading Allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James issues a subpoena to prediction market Kalshi, investigating claims of deceptive advertising and unlicensed gambling practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has intensified legal scrutiny of prediction market platform Kalshi by enforcing a September 25th subpoena aimed at uncovering potential fraud and deceptive advertising. The civil investigation demands that Kalshi produce internal documents, marketing materials, and records of payments made to influencers on social platforms such as Discord and TikTok, yet the company has provided zero compliance materials to date. This enforcement action targets the core business model of Kalshi, challenging the platform's assertion that it operates as a neutral exchange rather than a traditional casino that profits directly from user losses.

Regulatory Action Against Kalshi Platform

The Attorney General's office is specifically examining the mechanism of Kalshi's "combo" products, which function similarly to multi-leg parlays heavily promoted by conventional sportsbooks. Data obtained by the state reveals that one hundred percent of these combo bets involve either Kalshi Trading, the company's affiliated market-making entity, or an approved professional market maker on the opposing side, effectively excluding ordinary retail users from taking those positions. Since the feature launched in September 2025, users betting against these institutional players have lost more than one billion dollars, with prediction losses totaling roughly $608.9 million and additional fees amounting to approximately $400 million.

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Stakeholder Dispute On Fairness

Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour has consistently defended the platform by arguing that it does not win when customers lose, distinguishing it from sportsbooks that block winning bettors to protect their house edge. He maintains that the platform simply collects fees regardless of the outcome, but critics point to the structural reality of the combo trading system as evidence to the contrary. Market makers earned approximately $519.8 million in fees from these specific trades, raising questions about whether the exchange truly remains neutral or if it prioritizes institutional participants over retail traders.

George Voulgaris, a long-time industry observer, described the situation as gambling in its most insidious form, noting that the platform obscures predatory practices by rebranding parlays as "combos" and betting as "trading." He highlighted that market makers can identify repeat users through persistent account identifiers and choose to withdraw liquidity from skilled or unprofitable-to-serve customers while continuing to offer prices to those who consistently lose. This dynamic mirrors patterns seen in the crypto industry, where decentralization is advertised while key functions remain concentrated among a handful of professional actors.

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Legal Jurisdiction And Market Impact

The investigation is separate from a broader legal battle involving New York, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and allegations that Kalshi operates an unlicensed gambling operation that permits users under the age of twenty-one. The CFTC has intervened in related proceedings, asserting that event contracts on these platforms are federally regulated swaps under its exclusive jurisdiction, not state-regulated bets. This regulatory clash creates uncertainty for the industry, especially as election-related trading volume has surged from roughly $10 million to about $4 billion since 2020, bringing prediction markets into the spotlight of federal and state regulators alike.

Complicating matters further are recurring concerns regarding insider trading, including notable allegations that former Representative George Santos placed bets on Kalshi using nonpublic information. As the Attorney General continues to press for documentation, the company faces the possibility of criminal charges against its co-founders and significant operational constraints. The outcome of this subpoena and the broader regulatory debate will likely determine whether prediction markets can maintain their current growth trajectory or if they must fundamentally restructure their interaction with state gambling laws and consumer protection standards.