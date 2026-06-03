New World Screwworm Threatens U.S. Agriculture as It Spreads Closer to Border

The New World screwworm, a flesh-eating fly, is causing concern as it spreads closer to the U.S. border, threatening agriculture and wildlife. While not yet present in the U.S., recent cases within a few hundred miles of Texas have raised alarms among officials. Containment measures are being deployed to prevent the pest's entry into the U.S.

The New World screwworm ( NWS ), a flesh-eating fly , is causing concern as it spreads closer to the U.S. border, threatening agriculture and wildlife. First detected in Panama and Costa Rica in 2023, the pest has since spread throughout Central America and into Mexico, with thousands of animal cases reported.

While not yet present in the U.S., recent cases within a few hundred miles of Texas have raised alarms among agriculture officials and policymakers. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has been tracking the threat closely, emphasizing the need for transparency and real-time updates to protect American agriculture and wildlife. The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly whose larvae hatch in open wounds and feed on living tissue, causing severe injury and sometimes death if untreated.

Unlike other maggots that feed on dead tissue, screwworm larvae consume healthy flesh, making the pest particularly destructive. The USDA estimates that the screwworm's eradication from the U.S. saves the livestock industry $900 million per year. On June 1, Texas State Representative Don McLaughlin issued an urgent call to action, claiming that the pest has been identified within one mile of the Texas border.

To prevent the screwworm's entry into the U.S., federal and state agencies are deploying containment measures, including the release of sterile male flies to disrupt the pest's reproduction cycle. Livestock imports from affected regions have been restricted, and officials are working with partners to monitor outbreaks and prevent the parasite's spread.

Although the screwworm primarily affects livestock and wildlife, humans can become infected in rare cases, leading to myiasis, a painful infestation that can cause extensive tissue damage and secondary infections. Officials advise people traveling to impacted areas to keep wounds clean and covered and seek medical care if signs of infestation occur. The primary concern over the screwworm's spread is its potential to devastate the livestock industry, disrupt production, trigger trade restrictions, and require costly eradication campaigns





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Environment New World Screwworm NWS Flesh-Eating Fly U.S. Border Agriculture Wildlife Containment Measures

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