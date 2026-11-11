New World screwworm detected in Bandera County — what residents need to know

A new case of New World screwworm has been detected in Bandera County, according to the Texas Health Commission’s website.

A new case of New World screwworm has been detected in Bandera County, according to the Texas Health Commission’s website. The confirmed case was documented two days ago and was found in a horse.

Due the development and it’s proximity, the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal urged residents to remain vigilant in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

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“If you suspect a New World Screwworm infestation, do not delay reporting it,” Kendall County officials said in the post. “Early detection and reporting are critical to limiting the spread and minimizing long-term impacts to livestock, pets, and wildlife. ” The office said an infested zone was established in the surrounding area. Residents are being urged to inspect their animals, report any suspected infestations immediately, and take steps to protect livestock, pets, and wildlife.

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>> READ MORE: How to protect your pets and animals from screwworm Residents who suspect an infestation are asked to contact the following: Livestock and pets: Texas Animal Health Commission at 800-550-8242 Wildlife: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at 512-389-4505 Private veterinarian: Notify your vet immediately if you suspect an infestation involving your animals New World screwworm has also been detected in Reagan County in West Texas, prompting the establishment of a second infested zone in the area, according to the Texas Animal Health Commission. Read also: San Antonio chosen as site for crucial New World screwworm research as infection spreads in Texas