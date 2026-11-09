New Witcher 3 Mod Annals of the Duchy Launches with Full Voice Acting

Jontej releases Annals of the Duchy, a lore-friendly Witcher 3 expansion set in Toussaint with full voice acting. Playable now while waiting for Songs of the Past DLC in 2027.

Modder Jontej has released "Annals of the Duchy," a comprehensive story expansion for The Witcher 3 set in Toussaint featuring full professional voice acting. This new mod offers players an immediate narrative adventure that complements the official roadmap rather than competing with it. The release arrives while the community awaits the official Songs of the Past DLC, which CD Projekt Red is scheduled to launch in 2027. Jontej confirms that the timeline of this fan-made content fits seamlessly with the upcoming official expansion.

Expansion Details and Lore Integration

Annals of the Duchy introduces a brand new quest line for Geralt of Rivia within the Duchy of Toussaint. The mod is described as a lore-friendly, unofficial expansion to Geralt's life in the region. The first chapter has just been released, signaling the beginning of a larger journey for players. Although Songs of the Past will alter the current scope of The Witcher lore, the modder remains optimistic about compatibility. Jontej states that the mod's timeline fits well because Songs of the Past will take place after the main game and Blood and Wine.

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Voice Acting Innovation and Cast

A defining feature of this release is the inclusion of full voice acting in both English and Polish. Jontej suspects this may be the first Nexus Mods Witcher 3 project to launch with such comprehensive audio support. With many recent mods relying on AI-generated voices, this project promises that all audio is provided one hundred percent by real people. The Nexus Mods page lists the full cast for both language options to ensure transparency. Players can hear examples of the voice work in the Annals of the Duchy release trailer on Jontej's YouTube channel.

New Characters and Narrative Elements

The trailer features character impressions for the main cast alongside new additions to the lore. One notable new character is Cuthbert Funkennickel, an explorer and inventor who appears in the mod. Jontej describes Funkennickel as sounding like a true Witcher side character. These new elements provide fresh content for fans who feel they have exhausted the base game and Blood and Wine. The mod represents one of the most ambitious offerings the community has created in recent years.

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Installation Requirements and Setup

Players must meet specific prerequisites to experience the fan-made story expansion correctly. You must complete both the main game of The Witcher 3 and the Blood and Wine expansion. Additionally, both Anna Henrietta and Syanna must be alive for the story to function as intended. The Corvo Bianco Garden renovation from the No Place Like Home quest must also be finished. Once all conditions are met and the mod is installed, players can trigger the start by walking from the house to the garden around noon.

Community Impact and Future Outlook

This release highlights the continued prosperity of the modding scene for The Witcher 3. It fills narrative gaps that developer CD Projekt Red has not yet tackled, offering a fresh adventure for Geralt without waiting for official content. While Songs of the Past awaits in 2027, tools like Annals of the Duchy keep the game alive for existing players. The success of this project demonstrates the high quality of work produced by the Nexus Mods community. It serves as a perfect interim option for those eager to step back into Geralt's shoes.