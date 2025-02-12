New Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Ice, and Rain to East Coast

A potent winter storm is moving across the country, impacting the Midwest and poised to bring a mix of snow, ice, and rain to the East Coast. The storm follows a significant snowstorm that brought heavy accumulations and power outages to the Mid-Atlantic region.

A new winter storm is brewing in the Plains and is expected to track through the Midwest before reaching the East Coast , bringing a mix of snow, ice, and rain. This storm follows a significant snowstorm that impacted the Mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday. The storm will first hit Chicago later this morning, dumping 4 to 6 inches of snow. An ice storm warning has been issued for Toledo, Ohio, where significant ice accumulation could lead to power outages .

As the storm progresses, it will move into the Northeast on Wednesday evening. The Interstate 95 corridor can expect mostly rain, while New England and upstate New York are forecast to experience an icy mix. On the southern fringe of the storm, heavy rainfall is predicted from Louisiana to North Carolina, posing a threat of flash flooding. This comes on the heels of a powerful snowstorm that hit the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, leaving over 14 inches of snow in Indian River, Virginia, and 13 inches in West Virginia. The storm resulted in more than 800 car crashes in Virginia, and over 170,000 customers remain without power as of Wednesday morning. Public schools are closed in Washington, D.C., which has over 6 inches of snow on the ground. Philadelphia recorded 2.6 inches of snow, while New York City received 1.4 inches





