A developing storm could complicate Thanksgiving travel across parts of the United States, with the National Weather Service tracking heavy mountain snow in the West and another system capable of bringing wintry weather to the Northeast. The NOAA Weather Prediction Center is monitoring two separate ...

across parts of the United States, with the National Weather Service tracking heavy mountain snow in the West and another system capable of bringing wintry weather to the Northeast.is monitoring two separate threats: accumulating mountain snow across the West early in the week and a potentially stronger East Coast storm closer to Thanksgiving.

The agency’s November 21 winter weather discussion describes an “active Pacific jet stream pattern” carrying moisture into the region. Snow levels could fall to approximately 2,000 feet in Washington’s Cascades and 3,000 feet in parts of Oregon and Northern California.

Also read Strong El Niño Peaks: Impacts on Winter Weather and Pacific Northwest Resources

Related: New NOAA Forecast Shows Major Shift in December Weather Across US, the Weather Prediction Center identified a developing East Coast system capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds, coastal impacts, and wintry precipitation across portions of the Appalachians and interior Northeast. The agency described a “Holiday East Coastal Storm” while emphasizing uncertainty surrounding the developing weather pattern. Forecasters are still evaluating the storm’s eventual track, strength, and precipitation distribution.

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Those details will determine which communities experience rain and which could see snow. For travelers, the distinction matters. A small change in the storm’s path could significantly alter conditions along major highways and through mountain communities.