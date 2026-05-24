Shocking new video footage shows the moment shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend. Jeanine Pirro, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, posted what appears to be security camera footage of the shooting incident via X on Thursday, April 30.

NEWS TEXT: , reporting that he had a series of documented mental health issues. Best was allegedly once arrested while claiming ‘he was Jesus Christ’ and was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital on another occasion for obstructing a vehicle entry near the White House in July 2025.

New WHCD Shooting Video Shows Moment Shots Were Fired With Trump Nearby Shocking new video footage shows the moment shots rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend. Jeanine Pirro, the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, posted what appears to be security camera footage of the shooting incident via X on Thursday, April 30.

Shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen can allegedly be An affidavit from 2025 indicated that Best was ‘known to the Secret Service’ for ‘walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points,’ per CNN. Gunfire erupted near a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House at around 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, with a bystander being struck in the crossfire and hospitalized in critical condition. No Secret Service agents were injured in the crossfire.

‘Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, an individual in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing,’ Secret Service Chief of Communicationson Saturday. ‘Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire. ’ His statement went on, ‘No injuries were sustained by officers.

The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. The incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. ’ Several reporters were on the premises of the White House when shots broke out. They were rushed from the Pebble Beach media location into the White House briefing room and instructed to shelter in place for around 40 minutes.

‘I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots,’ ABC News White House correspondentat the time. ‘It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now.

’ Mentalist Oz Pearlman was performing for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 24, when he realized something was very wrong.

‘I was performing right then for the president, the press secretary and the first lady,’ the magician said during a were in attendance. The Trumps and other officials were evacuated from the Hilton as the violence unfolded.was arrested and later charged with attempting to assassinate the president, interstate transportation of weapons and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, to which he pleaded guilty





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White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Cole Tomas Allen Secret Service Attempting To Assassinate The President Interstate Transportation Of Weapons Discharge Of A Firearm During A Violent Crime

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