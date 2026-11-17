Lucy Reid makes her West End playwriting debut with a limited run directed by Matthew Dunster, produced by Fiery Angel and Kater Gordon. The play follows Wren, whose creative life faded after having a baby, as she invites her ex James to lunch and discovers a closed chapter remains open. John Malkovich, a two-time Academy Award nominee and Steppenwolf Theatre Company founding member, stars alongside Rosalind Eleazar, known for Slow Horses and Misty Green. Reid is also the author of novels including Perfect Liars, Truth Hurts and Two Wrongs, and her stage adaptation of Single White Female recently completed an ATG tour.

The play follows Wren, whose creative life has faded since she had a baby. She takes a reckless step by inviting her ex, James, to lunch.

He once defined her, and the meeting shows that a chapter she considered closed remains open. Matthew Dunster directs the limited run, which is Reid’s first West End production as a playwright. Fiery Angel and Kater Gordon are producing, and further casting has yet to be revealed.

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AI Could Make Filmmaking Costlier Than the 35mm Era, Korean Pioneers Warn at Taiwan Creative Content FestMalkovich, a two-time Academy Award nominee who has also been nominated for a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, currently appears in Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine,” a Searchlight Pictures release. He is a founding member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Malkovich said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to start work in the months to come on this fascinating new play, opposite Rosalind Eleazar and directed by Matthew Dunster. ” Eleazar plays Louisa Guy in Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” and stars in the title role of A24’s “Misty Green. ” That performance has drawn honors from several festivals, including the Toronto Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival.

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Her stage credits include “Small Hotel” alongside Ralph Fiennes at Theatre Royal Bath, and an earlier engagement at Wyndham’s Theatre in “The Starry Messenger,” where she appeared with Matthew Broderick. Eleazar said: “The prospect of working with John has long been a dream of mine and so bringing this story to life with this team is super exciting. ” Reid is an author, screenwriter and journalist whose six novels include “Perfect Liars,” “Truth Hurts” and “Two Wrongs.

” Her stage adaptation of “Single White Female” recently completed a half-year ATG tour. Reid said: “It’s a funny, sexy and provocative story about marriage, power, escapism, motherhood and making bad, selfish, delicious choices. ” Dunster, a four-time Olivier nominee, has directed or written more than 60 theater productions. His Broadway production of “Hangmen” earned five Tony nominations, and his credits include “The Hunger Games on Stage” and “2:22 – A Ghost Story,” whose West End run reached 694 performances.

Gordon, an Emmy winner for her writing on “Mad Men,” also helped bring “2:22 – A Ghost Story” to the stage.

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