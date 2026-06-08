New website aims to help travelers navigate major Philadelphia events

PennDOT launched a specialized website to help travelers navigate traffic during World Cup, MLB All-Star Week and America250 events.

, provides real-time travel information for people attending FIFA World Cup 26 matches, the FIFA Fan Festival, MLB All-Star Week and America250PA events. Hosted through PennDOT's 511PA traveler information website, officials said the page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on primary travel routes to the events.

The site includes links to traffic maps, along with other helpful links and travel tips for getting to each event, according to officials. Traffic maps show the average travel time for primary routes to each event. Users can also see real-time incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds, and message board displays on the maps. The maps also include real-time SEPTA information, including status and next departure times.

“Hosting these major events in Philadelphia is very exciting, and the department is using every tool possible to minimize roadway congestion and focus on safe travel by providing drivers with as much information as possible,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a news release. “We encourage the public to use 511PA to plan the route that works best for them —whether they’re traveling to the events or just traveling through the area.

” PennDOT said Pennsylvanians traveling in and around the greater Philadelphia area should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and increased pedestrian traffic.





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