A security camera inside the train captured images of Johnson striking the trolley with the bladed tool, cracking a window on a passenger door.

A security camera inside the train captured images of Johnson striking the trolley with the bladed tool, cracking a window on a passenger door. The deadly police shooting happened on Oct. 21 on Friars Road following reports of a man hitting an MTS trolley with an axe.

Authorities Thursday released video footage of a police shooting that fatally wounded a vandalism suspect last month as he was charging an officer with an ax on a busy street near Mission Bay. The events that led to the deadly law enforcement gunfire began shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, when a Metropolitan Transit System dispatcher notified the San Diego Police Department that a man later identified as Thomas Johnson, 36, had struck a trolley with an ax at an MTS depot in the 5200 block of Linda Vista Road, according to SDPD public affairs.

Also read San Diego County sheriff pushes for new $1B North County jail as advocates urge alternatives

A security camera inside the train and another at the depot captured images of Johnson getting into an apparently hostile confrontation with another man on the commuter tram before debarking and striking the trolley with the bladed tool, cracking a window on a passenger door. About 15 minutes later, the crew of a police helicopter spotted Johnson walking to the west alongside the south side of Friars Road near Interstate 5 in the Morena district, police said.

Advertisement

Moments later, SDPD Officer Luisito Fanlo arrived in the area, pulled over and got out of his cruiser with his pistol drawn. Seeing the lawman, Johnson entered the eastbound side of the roadway and began striding in Fanlo's direction, still holding the black ax. Johnson then began running toward the officer. Fanlo, his uniform-worn camera activated, responded by opening fire, discharging two rounds and sending Johnson collapsing onto the street.