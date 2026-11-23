Paramount's latest video game adaptation faces disappointing box office results compared to Resident Evil and Clayface, prompting a strategic shift to PVOD releases.

Paramount Pictures has officially pulled Street Fighter from approximately 3,000 theaters nationwide, signaling the definitive end of its theatrical run. The action film is now scheduled to make its highly anticipated debut in the Premium Video on Demand market on December 1. This strategic pivot comes as the movie prepares to conclude its cinema engagement with revenue figures far below initial studio projections.

The financial performance of the new release has been disappointing, especially when viewed against the backdrop of its recent predecessor. The film opened in 3,575 theaters five weeks ago, but it has failed to replicate the massive commercial success of Resident Evil. That Capcom adaptation generated more than four times the revenue of Street Fighter despite costing approximately $5 million less to produce.

Also read Resident Evil Movie Leaving Free Streaming

Street Fighter grossed $100 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $82 million. Industry rules of thumb suggest that a movie of this scale must earn double its budget to break even in theaters. Consequently, the film is unlikely to recoup its costs through the theatrical window alone, forcing the studio to look elsewhere for a return on investment.

The movie also struggled to compete with other major releases during its short run. It failed to match the global earnings of Mortal Kombat II, which brought in approximately $130 million worldwide against an $80 million budget. Additionally, it was outperformed at the box office by DC's Clayface, which has accumulated around $120 million globally against a reported budget of $40 million.

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Clayface achieved back-to-back number one debuts for the newly merged Skydance Corporation alongside Street Fighter. The DC film currently holds a Certified Fresh rating of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In contrast, Street Fighter received mixed reviews, with critics citing incoherent storytelling and juvenile humor despite its stylish visuals and affection for the source material.

The studio now hopes the digital platform will offer a second chance for wider exposure. This approach mirrors the instant success Resident Evil has enjoyed in the Premium Video on Demand market. Although Street Fighter could not ride the coattails of its franchise sibling in cinemas, the PVOD route remains the studio's primary strategy to maximize returns.

This outcome highlights the increasingly difficult competitive landscape for video game adaptations. Timing and audience reception play critical roles in determining the theatrical viability of such films. Skydance Corporation now faces the challenge of maximizing returns through digital channels as the theatrical window officially closes.

The current video game film has barely surpassed the total gross of a 32-year-old adaptation of the same source material. That earlier version, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme in the lead role, generated $99 million worldwide against a reported budget of $35 million. It currently sits at a low 20 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, distinguishing it sharply from the stylistic approach of the new release.

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The removal from theaters marks a significant moment for Andrew Koji and the production team. The film entered its sixth week of release in only 325 locations before the complete pull. This rapid contraction of distribution reflects the diminishing audience interest and the studio's decision to cut losses.

Paramount's decision underscores the importance of digital strategies for mid-tier releases that fail to ignite at the box office. The studio aims to capitalize on the dedicated fanbase of the video game franchise through home viewing. This shift represents a pragmatic response to the harsh realities of modern theatrical distribution.

The performance of Street Fighter serves as a cautionary tale for future video game adaptations. Studios must carefully gauge audience appetite and timing to ensure theatrical success. Failure to do so often results in a rapid pivot to digital platforms where margins may be easier to manage.

Skydance Corporation now must focus on marketing the digital release effectively. The goal is to attract viewers who missed the theatrical run or prefer watching from home. The success of this PVOD debut will be closely watched by industry analysts and competitors alike.