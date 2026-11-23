A new approach to food allergies showed promising results in early tests, and researchers are preparing for human trials.

Researchers in Denmark have developed a new vaccine designed to protect against multiple food allergies with a single treatment. The experimental vaccine has shown promising results in mice, stimulating the production of protective antibodies against several related food allergens.

The team is now refining the technology and preparing for human trials. More than 220 million people worldwide suffer from food allergies, according to United Nations figures. These allergies occur when the immune system perceives otherwise harmless food proteins as dangerous, triggering reactions that can range from vomiting and a runny nose to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

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Current treatment options include exposing patients to increasing amounts of the allergen over several years, using injections or tablets, to help the immune system develop tolerance. However, the process can be uncomfortable and time-consuming, leading many people to avoid the foods that trigger their allergies. As an alternative, researchers at the Technical University of Denmark have developed a vaccine containing a synthetic allergen, designed to target several related allergens found in foods such as peaches and certain nuts.

“The idea is that if you are allergic to several different things, all of which have roughly the same molecular structure, we can take this structure and produce an artificial allergen, which we then incorporate into a vaccine,” explains Associate Professor Esperanza Rivera de Torre from DTU Bioengineering. The vaccine uses messenger RNA , the technology also used in COVID-19 vaccines, which rather than exposing patients directly to the allergen, gives the body instructions to produce protective antibodies that recognize and block the allergens before they trigger a reaction.

This approach could potentially help people who react to several foods containing structurally similar allergens.

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"We use the mRNA as a Trojan horse," said Rivera de Torre. "My hope is that patients will be able to eat whatever they like without having to check the ingredients list. ” Kristi Miley, a virologist at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, told Newsweek that the prospect should still be treated cautiously.

“Research seems in the early stages with regards to mRNA immunizations for food allergies. ” “To develop a robust vaccination that will target multiple allergens is a complex undertaking and studies will require discrete calculations regarding how many allergens could feasibly be placed in one injection without causing adverse effects," she said. In a study published in Nature Communications in February 2026, the researchers tested the vaccine in both healthy and allergic mice.

Healthy mice produced large quantities of protective antibodies after their first dose. Following three doses, administered three weeks apart, the animals were exposed to several allergens targeted by the vaccine. The results showed a strong antibody response covering a broad range of allergens. Allergic mice demonstrated a significant increase in protective antibodies, with virtually no observed vaccine side effects.

However, the researchers emphasized that the treatment did not provide complete protection against anaphylaxis at the tested doses and concentrations. Laboratory experiments involving cells and blood from allergic patients also produced encouraging findings. The protective antibodies generated in vaccinated mice were able to prevent allergic reactions in the human samples. The findings provide proof of concept, demonstrating that the vaccine approach is technically feasible.

Researchers are now working to improve its formulation, including refining the lipid particles that carry the immune-activating components. Miley said moving from mouse studies to possible treatment in people raises important unanswered questions around dosing, effectiveness and safety, particularly whether the approach can protect against anaphylaxis and at what dose. She also highlighted another potential safety consideration: “Furthermore, these studies may include allergen-encoding genetic material which could cause unintended inflammatory responses.

” The team plans additional studies involving larger groups of mice to determine the optimal dosage and vaccination schedule particularly to achieve protection against severe reactions such as anaphylaxis. Beyond peaches and certain nuts, researchers hope to extend the approach to other groups of cross-reactive allergens, including those associated with apples, carrots and hazelnuts. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Paul Donnelley.allergies , according to United Nations figures.

These allergies occur when the immune system perceives otherwise harmless food proteins as dangerous, triggering reactions that can range from vomiting and a runny nose to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis. Current treatment options include exposing patients to increasing amounts of the allergen over several years, using injections or tablets, to help thedevelop tolerance.

However, the process can be uncomfortable and time-consuming, leading many people to avoid the foods that trigger their allergies. As an alternative, researchers at the Technical University of Denmark have developed a vaccine containing a synthetic allergen, designed to target several related allergens found in foods such as peaches and certain nuts.

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“The idea is that if you are allergic to several different things, all of which have roughly the same molecular structure, we can take this structure and produce an artificial allergen, which we then incorporate into a vaccine,” explains Associate Professor Esperanza Rivera de Torre from DTU Bioengineering.uses messenger RNA , the technology also used in COVID-19 vaccines, which rather than exposing patients directly to the allergen, gives the body instructions to produce protective antibodies that recognize and block the allergens before they trigger a reaction. This approach could potentially help people who react to several foods containing structurally similar allergens.

"We use the mRNA as a Trojan horse," said Rivera de Torre. "My hope is that patients will be able to eat whatever they like without having to check the ingredients list. ”that the prospect should still be treated cautiously.

“Research seems in the early stages with regards to mRNA immunizations for food allergies. ” “To develop a robust vaccination that will target multiple allergens is a complex undertaking and studies will require discrete calculations regarding how many allergens could feasibly be placed in one injection without causing adverse effects," she saidHealthy mice produced large quantities of protective antibodies after their first dose.

Following three doses, administered three weeks apart, the animals were exposed to several allergens targeted by the vaccine. The results showed a strong antibody response covering a broad range of allergens. Allergic mice demonstrated a significant increase in protective antibodies, with virtually no observed vaccine side effects.

However, the researchers emphasized that the treatment did not provide complete protection against anaphylaxis at the tested doses and concentrations. Laboratory experiments involving cells and blood from allergic patients also produced encouraging findings. The protective antibodies generated in vaccinated mice were able to prevent allergic reactions in the human samples. The findings provide proof of concept, demonstrating that the vaccine approach is technically feasible.

Researchers are now working to improve its formulation, including refining the lipid particles that carry the immune-activating components. Miley said moving from mouse studies to possible treatment in people raises important unanswered questions around dosing, effectiveness and safety, particularly whether the approach can protect against anaphylaxis and at what dose. She also highlighted another potential safety consideration: “Furthermore, these studies may include allergen-encoding genetic material which could cause unintended inflammatory responses.

” The team plans additional studies involving larger groups of mice to determine the optimal dosage and vaccination schedule particularly to achieve protection against severe reactions such as anaphylaxis. Beyond peaches and certain nuts, researchers hope to extend the approach to other groups of cross-reactive allergens, including those associated with apples, carrots and hazelnuts.