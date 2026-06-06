New US deal aims to extract semiconductor material from aluminum waste

Ames National Laboratory and Indium Corporation are using AI to develop a domestic gallium supply chain for semiconductors.

Ames National Laboratory and Indium Corporation have announced a new research and development partnership aimed at expanding gallium production in the United States. The move could help strengthen domestic supply chains for semiconductors, LED lighting, and other advanced technologies.

Gallium is considered an essential material for several high-tech industries, but the U.S. currently depends almost entirely on foreign sources. The new partnership will use Ames Lab’s automation and artificial intelligence capabilities to develop a more efficient way to separate and extract gallium from existing industrial processes.

“There is currently no domestic gallium production and no complete U.S. gallium supply chain,” said Ames Lab scientist and project leader Long Qi, an expert in chemical separations and catalysis. “The partnership goal is to change that, and the effort aligns well with the Department of Energy’s mission to develop critical materials production here,” he continued. Gallium is not typically mined directly.

Instead, it is found as a byproduct in the early stages of aluminum production, particularly during the Bayer process. This process uses caustic liquids and high temperatures to extract and refine alumina from bauxite ore. Ames Lab and Indium Corporation believe this low-concentration waste still represents a valuable opportunity if the right extraction technology can be developed. The project will focus on liquid-based refining methods that use specialized polymers known as resins.

These resins can separate and concentrate metals from mining solutions. Ames Lab researchers will work to design a heat-stable, efficient resin that is selective for gallium.

“This collaboration brings together advanced research capabilities and deep materials expertise to address a critical gap in the U.S. supply chain,” “By focusing on scalable, data-driven solutions, we’re working to enable more reliable access to gallium for the industries that depend on it,” he continued. Developing new materials has traditionally taken 10 to 20 years. Ames Lab says its robotic lab systems can now carry out large numbers of experiments and generate high-quality data much faster.

When paired with AI tools, that data can be rapidly analyzed to identify patterns, optimize processes, and guide the next round of material design. According to the lab, this could shrink development timelines from decades to just two or three years.

“By using our automated chemistry capabilities and AI tools, we can generate over 100 data points daily for our AI model. This dramatically accelerates our timeline for developing a solution that surpasses current industry-leading materials. ” said Qi. The work will be carried out through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA.

Indium Corporation will provide a U.S. resin testbed that mirrors high-volume production, along with techno-economic models to define the required material properties. Ames Lab will synthesize materials up to the hundreds-of-grams scale, while future scale-up to kilograms and tons will continue collaboratively.

“This work is an important step toward unlocking new value for existing industrial processes,” said Robert Ploessl, product manager for metals and compounds at Indium Corp.Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches.

His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.





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