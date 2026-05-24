New Updates on Google Pixel Watches: Gestures, Payment Features, and AI Replies

In the past six months, Google has introduced several new features for its Pixel Watches, which include support for new gestures, a new way to pay for goods and public transport, and an improved method for quickly replying to messages with AI. These features come as part of the Wear OS 6.1 update that has been made available to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 models. For the original Pixel Watch, the Wear OS 5.1 update remains in place.

Google has released several new features in the past six months that smartwatch users should check out right away. Some of these features include support for new gestures , a new way to pay for goods and public transport, and an improved method for quickly replying to messages with AI.

Google also added a few safety features, including standalone earthquake alerts and emergency communications via satellite. Additionally, the smartwatch can be used to ensure you don't leave it behind, as well as being compatible with Find Hub updates. The Wear OS 6.1 update, available to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 models, brings these features to smartwatch users. The original Pixel Watch remains on Wear OS 5.1





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Google Pixel Watches Wear OS 6.1 Update New Gestures Payment Features AI Replies Emergency Communications Via Satellite

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