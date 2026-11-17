The UK Government's new Private Parking Code of Practice mandates the cancellation of parking charges when machines fail and no alternative payment method is available. This update significantly strengthens consumer rights against unfair private parking fines for broken equipment.

A motorist attempting to pay a £1.80 parking fee at a retail park faced a significant dilemma when the coin slot jammed and the credit card machine failed to print a receipt. Despite the driver's reasonable efforts to complete the transaction, the parking operator issued a charge notice demanding £100, or £60 if paid within 14 days. This situation highlights a common and contentious issue in the UK parking industry: the fairness of penalizing drivers when equipment fails through no fault of their own.

Government Code Mandates Charge Cancellation

The Government's new Private Parking Code of Practice, laid before Parliament last month, directly addresses scenarios involving faulty payment machines. This regulatory update introduces a specific requirement for parking operators to clearly explain what motorists must do when payment equipment is unavailable. The code mandates that operators disclose whether alternative payment methods exist and whether drivers are required to leave the premises if they cannot pay. These new guidelines fundamentally shift the balance of power between parking operators and consumers by establishing clearer standards for machine reliability and user guidance.

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Crucially, the code's Appeals Charter explicitly states that a parking charge must be cancelled where payment machines are out of operation and no reasonable alternative payment method is available. This provision is potentially very significant for drivers like the one who attempted to pay £1.80, as it removes the burden of proof from the motorist in many instances. The code requires operators to explain clear procedures, ensuring that drivers are not unfairly penalized for technical failures that they could not prevent or reasonably circumvent.

Challenging the Parking Operator Decision

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Contrast With Previous Parking Regulations

Dean Dunham, a consumer rights expert, advises that the motorist has a strong argument for challenging the charge and should appeal before considering payment. The first step is to check the credit card statement to establish whether the £1.80 was debited from the account, providing concrete evidence of attempted payment. Drivers should then write to the parking operator, explaining the sequence of events and asking them to investigate the machine's payment records and maintenance logs. It is essential to request details on what alternative payment arrangements were available and what the signage instructed motorists to do when machines failed. If the operator rejects the appeal, the driver can escalate the matter to an independent appeals service, such as POPLA for operators belonging to the BPA, or the IAS for those belonging to the IPC. The driver should also explicitly reference clauses 6.1 and 19 of the new Government code of practice in their correspondence to strengthen their case.

Before the introduction of the new code, there was no hard-and-fast rule that a broken or jammed machine automatically wiped out the charge. The onus sat with the driver to take reasonable steps and prove it, which included retrying the machine, looking for another payment point, trying to pay by phone or online, or contacting the operator using the number on the signage. A challenge then rested on general contract fairness and the operator's trade-association code, rather than any rule obliging them to cancel the ticket. By contrast, the new regulations provide an automatic right for the ticket to be cancelled in these specific circumstances of equipment failure.

It is important to note that the new rules are not retrospective. Anyone who received a parking charge before these rules were in place is still governed by the old system, which placed a heavier burden on the driver. This distinction means that recent cases involving broken machines now have a much clearer path to cancellation, while older disputes may require more complex arguments regarding contract fairness. The shift represents a significant legislative move towards protecting consumers from what many consider unfair fines for technical glitches.

Parallel Issues in Public Transport Noise

While private parking regulations are tightening, other public transport issues also face scrutiny. For instance, concerns have been raised regarding screeching London Underground trains causing headaches and potential hearing damage. A study published in 2020 found that noise levels on the Underground regularly exceeded 80 decibels, with some readings above 100 decibels. However, passengers do not have the same protections as employees under the Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005. Transport for London (TfL) must operate its services with reasonable care, but proving a negligence claim requires medical evidence linking the noise to identifiable injury. Headaches alone would not establish a claim, but passengers can make formal complaints to TfL, identifying specific lines and sections of track to request noise measurements and mitigation steps. TfL has acknowledged that certain sections of track are noisy and can cause discomfort to passengers, indicating a potential area for future regulatory attention similar to the recent parking code updates.