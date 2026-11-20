The Pentagon's latest batch of UFO files includes a report from a government contractor detailing plans for an underground vault to store 'exotic material or tissue' it was seeking.

— The Pentagon released a new batch of UFO files on Friday, including one report from a government contractor detailing plans for an underground vault to store"exotic material or tissue" and recovered"hardware" it hoped to obtain.included in the eighth release of UFO, or UAP, documents.

The records mostly consisted of historical documents from the Air Force and CIA dating from the 1950s, with others describing more recent events.was produced by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies as part of a Defense Intelligence Agency program, funded by Congress at the urging of then-Sen. Harry Reid, to study potential future aerospace threats.

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The 538-page document said the company identified the need for"a highly secure underground vault" to store"hardware and biological samples from the corporate world and/or from private individuals and groups located elsewhere, including Brazil.

" It would be located in Nevada. "It was recognized by the BAASS administrator that there was no highly secure facility at BAASS to store exotic material or tissue that the organization could obtain," the report said. "Accordingly, the BAASS administrator designed an underground facility to be located in North Las Vegas at the Bigelow Aerospace facility.

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" The facility would be buried under 15 to 20 feet of dirt and feature a 5,000-square-foot vault with"3 foot thick walls" and a thick steel door. "Any surface structures protruding from the ground will be extensively camouflaged," the report said. There's no public record that the vault was ever built. Subsequent BAASS reports the Pentagon has released make no mention of it.

A Defense Intelligence Agency official the company's reports had"limited value" several months later, and the Pentagon's research project ended in 2012. Bigelow Aerospace, BAASS's parent company,details strange detections captured by a civil air-surveillance radar in 2023. Eight detections were picked up over 84 seconds between 55,000 and 70,000 feet in the sky.

"If the detections were associated with a single continuous track, their cumulative point-to-point displacement would be approximately 38.5 miles, yielding a minimum mean horizontal ground-speed estimate of 1,650 mph," the Pentagon said. The slide notes that the available data was"not sufficient" to establish that all eight detections were caused by the same object.from 1953 by Clarence"Kelly" Johnson, the chief engineer for Lockheed who later designed the U-2 and SR-71 spy planes.

Johnson told the Air Force that he spotted a dark, elliptical object hanging motionless against a"gold and red" sky while watching the sunset at his California ranch.

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"I wondered why this one object was so dark, considering that the sun was behind it. I immediately thought that some aircraft had made an intense smoke trail; so I studied the object closely. It was apparent, after my first few seconds of consideration, that the outline of this object did not change," Johnson wrote. He said he watched the object through binoculars before it sped off"in a long shallow climb.

" At about the same time, a Lockheed test crew flying offshore reported chasing what looked like"a very large flying wing" that shrank to"a mere speck. "