New TV Shows to Watch This Summer: From Thrillers to Dramas

Get ready for a summer of suspense, drama, and intrigue with the latest TV shows to hit the airwaves. From psychological thrillers to coming-of-age tales, there's something for everyone in this list of new TV shows to watch this summer.

The Beast In Me , a suspense-fuelled psychological thriller, showcases excellent performances from Claire Danes as Aggie and Matthew Rhys as Nile. The series follows Aggie Wiggs, a grieving and cash-strapped author, as she interviews Nile Jarvis, an arrogant and wealthy man who may have killed his wife.

The scenes between them are dynamite, and Claire Danes is very good at playing her usual strung-out character. The plot takes you in directions you don't expect, and the series has eight episodes. Rivals, a series based on the Rutshire Chronicles by Jilly Cooper, follows a deep-seated enmity between Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham. The series is pitch-perfect and has 14 glorious episodes of saucy and swaggering 1980s rivalry.

Trespasses, a Northern Irish drama, sees Gillian Anderson star as alcoholic widow Gina Lavery. The series is a tale of forbidden love set during the Troubles in Belfast in 1975 and marries tragedy with a wry sense of humour. The Hunting Wives, a series set in Texas, follows an elite pack of 'hunting wives' who go shooting in their spare time. The socialite world is marred with secrets, obsession, and scandal.

The Guest, a thriller, follows a tale of infatuation between downtrodden cleaner Ria and fancy-pants businesswoman Fran. The series takes off like a rocket from part one and gets straight to the heart of the matter. Waiting For The Out, a critically acclaimed series, stars Josh Finan as Dan, who undertakes the seemingly impossible mission of teaching philosophy to convicts. The series is based on A Life Inside, Andy West's memoir about teaching philosophy to prisoners.

Sirens, a Netflix series, takes place over a weekend at a glamorous beach estate and follows two estranged sisters and one demanding employer. The series unfolds on a fancy island estate where Simone serves the whims of eccentric billionaire Michaela





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