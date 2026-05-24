New TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video: Spider-Noir, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and More

This week, Amazon Prime Video is adding several new TV shows and movies to its library. These include Spider-Noir, featuring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, an aging private investigator and superhero in 1930s New York City; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a 2023 DC superhero film starring Jason Momoa as the titular lead and his half-brother; live sporting events such as WNBA, NWSL, and NASCAR games; and other popular TV shows and movies. Amazon Prime Video also has trailers for potential upcoming releases like 'Blowie' starring real porn stars and 'Lucky Strike,' a film based on a novel by Meg Rosoff.

Spider-Noir ’s debut season will arrive on the platform this week. Featuring Ben Reilly , portrayed by Nicolas Cage , an aging and struggling private investigator and superhero from 1930s New York City.

His life is about to change as he is forced to confront his past, having previously voiced the character in the Spider-Verse films. The show will be available to watch online in both color and black-and-white as part of a unique release strategy. It will consist of eight episodes.

In addition, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the 2023 DC superhero film, arrives on the streaming giant. Jason Momoa plays the titular lead, teaming up with his half-brother to defeat Black Manta's destructive plans. This movie was released five years after the first movie. Live sporting events, including WNBA, NWSL, and NASCAR games, will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Viewers can catch a New York Yankees game among this week's live fixtures. Interesting TV shows and movies being added to Amazon Prime Video between May 25 and May 31 include Ritika Singh's cover story and the Netflix release of Dylan Wang's sci-fi movie. Trailers for upcoming slasher title 'Blowie' starring real porn stars and Hugh Jackman's movie from 2017 have also been released.

Steven Knight has speculated that the next James Bond film will reimagine the spy with a 'darker, grounded' style for modern audiences





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