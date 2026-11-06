New TV Series in Development Based on LAPD Detective John St. John and Author Mary Howatt

Golden Possum is developing a true-crime series focusing on LAPD Detective John St. John and the woman who chronicled his 50-year career. The project aims to highlight the detectives and witnesses rather than glorifying criminals, with creator Harvey emphasizing the value of documenting the people who stand in the shadow of predators.

Russell Brand Trial Reveals Worst & Best Of TV Industry That Protected, Then Exposed A Predatora new TV show is in the works telling the story of one of L.A.

’s greatest detectives through the woman who unexpectedly found herself alongside him. Jigsaw John, real name John St. John, was one of L.A. ’s greatest detectives, having for decades led huge cases like the Freeway Killer investigation and the Black Dahlia case. He was with the LAPD for 50 years and ultimately carried its coveted Detective Badge No. 1.

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International Disruptors: Studio N Chief Mikyung Kwon On The Value Of Webcomic IP & Taking Risks With Korean Epic 'The Remarried Empress' In 1982, Howatt was a 35-year-old suburban mother and aspiring writer when she read about St. John receiving the LAPD’s Distinguished Service Medal. With no background in policing or journalism, she picked up the phone and asked one of America’s most formidable homicide detectives if she could write a book about him.

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What followed was a 13-year journey she took with St. John into the darkest corners of L.A. , and Golden Possum’s adaptation tells that story.a crime procedural based on St. John’s life and career starring Jack Warden. The TV show is currently in development, with further creative attachments to be announced.

Last week, we revealed Golden Possum, which is run by UK producer Harvey said: “True crime is an evergreen but I am not in the business of IP that glorifies or fetishizes the criminals. What interests me is the people who spend years standing in their shadow the detectives, the families, the witnesses and, in this case, this extraordinary woman who decided she was going to document it all. ”‘La Bola Negra’ Surges To Massive Box Office Haul In Spain