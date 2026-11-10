New True Crime Podcasts Explore Cold Cases and High Profile Murders

New podcast series from Investigation Discovery delve into the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders, Andrea Yates, and JonBenet Ramsey, offering fresh investigations into notorious crimes.

Investigation Discovery is expanding its true crime portfolio with two new podcast series that promise to examine unsolved mysteries and notorious criminal cases from recent history. These productions will utilize advanced forensic technology and extensive interviews to revisit high-profile incidents that have captivated public attention for decades.

Austin Yogurt Shop Murders Detailed

Corbin is launching a deep dive into the infamous 1991 quadruple murder at I Can't Believe It's Yogurt! in Austin, Texas, which initiated a 34-year investigation. Four women were murdered at the location in December 1991, with the victims found gagged, tied up, and shot in the head inside the shop before the building was set on fire to destroy evidence.

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Corbin states that the journalist has followed the case for years, traveling to Austin to speak with both investigators and the families of the victims to address lingering questions about the night of the crime and the subsequent decades of inquiry. The podcast aims to answer specific questions that have haunted the investigation since the initial discovery of the bodies.

DNA Breakthrough Announced in 2025

The case remained unsolved for decades until the Austin Police Department announced in September 2025 that advanced Y-STR DNA profiles and autosomal DNA were able to match a serial killer and rapist. This forensic breakthrough marked a significant turning point in the investigation, allowing authorities to identify a suspect after thirty-four years of no arrests.

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The identification of the suspect through these advanced genetic testing methods provides a concrete resolution to one of the most perplexing cold cases in Texas history. The use of Y-STR and autosomal DNA highlights the technological advancements that have allowed law enforcement to solve crimes that were previously deemed impossible to crack.

Upcoming Podcasts Cover Other Cases

Additional episodes from 20/20 True Crime+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts are available on Tuesday, November 10, with a wider premiere on all platforms on November 24. Another series, Britain's Most Notorious Crimes, will examine U.K. high-profile cases and include interviews with fresh revelations, scheduled for subscriber release on January 5, 2027, and a wide release on January 19, 2027.

Investigation Discovery will also explore the reasoning behind Andrea Yates drowning her five children in a bathtub in June 2001 through the docuseries The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story. This project arrives more than two decades after the initial crime, offering a detailed look at the factors that led to the tragedy.

Scripted Shows and Broader True Crime Landscape

The expansion into podcasting coincides with a surge in scripted true crime content, including a Paramount+ limited series focusing on the Ramsey family before and after the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey. John and Brashers had a lengthy criminal history, and it is suspected that John committed at least three murders between 1990 and 1998.

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These new productions join other projects such as a series on convicted killer Ed Gein, demonstrating the enduring public interest in detailed criminal investigations. The variety of formats, from audio podcasts to scripted series, ensures that audiences have access to comprehensive narratives about historical crimes and their ongoing impact on families and communities.