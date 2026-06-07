New True Crime Drama Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes with 100% Score

The new hit show is based on the true story of a devastating murder in the 1990s and is currently sitting on 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from its early reviews. It is likely to attract a lot of attention given the subject matter and is also the second biggest show on Netflix in the world and in the United States.

has yet another true crime hit on their hands, as a new 3-part drama has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare, perfect 100% score .

The 100% club on Rotten Tomatoes is a particularly exclusive one, with recent entries showing the high level of quality required to qualify. True crime shows tend to fair well in terms of their critical scores, with the disturbing 2026 docuseries hitting 100%, and notorious release just missing out with 99%. In short, there's a lot on the platform for you if you get your entertainment from crime





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

True Crime Drama Netflix Rotten Tomatoes 100% Score Exclusive Club Quality Required Disturbing Docuseries Notorious Release True Story Rachel Nickell Alex Hanscombe Honey Trap Innocent Man Entrapped Confession Trial Judge Alex's Book Trauma Difficulties Growing Up Peace Honey Trap Entrapped Confession Trial Judge Alex's Book Trauma Difficulties Growing Up Peace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Never-Before-Seen Story by Pulitzer Winner Published After 100 YearsThe story is believed to have been penned no earlier than July 1918.

Read more »

Samara Weaving's 'Carolina Caroline' Conquers Critics with Stellar Rotten Tomatoes ScoreSamara Weaving's latest film, 'Carolina Caroline', has received rave reviews from critics, earning a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Australian actress, known for her roles in horror films like 'The Babysitter' and 'Ready or Not', plays the titular character in this heist movie directed by Adam Rehmeier. The film also stars Kyle Gallner, Jon Gries, and Kyra Sedgwick. Critics have praised Weaving's performance and her chemistry with Gallner, with some appreciating the film's retro aesthetic and emotional depth, while others find it somewhat formulaic.

Read more »

Chicago Bears say they plan to leave Illinois after 100 years for new stadium in IndianaThe Bears, a charter NFL franchise, have played in Illinois since the team’s founding in 1920.

Read more »

The Legend of Vox Machina Returns to Prime Video with Perfect Rotten Tomatoes ScoreThe animated fantasy series The Legend of Vox Machina has returned for its fourth season on Prime Video, continuing its streak of perfect scores and becoming a top-watched show. The series, based on Critical Role's D&D campaign, blends emotional storytelling with humor, making it accessible to both fantasy enthusiasts and newcomers. With a fifth season already greenlit, the show remains a cornerstone of Prime Video's 2026 lineup.

Read more »