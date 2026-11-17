New Trier Township High School faces backlash after parents report racial and homophobic slurs directed at Evanston students, prompting calls to end a historic rivalry.

Parents from Evanston Township High School addressed the New Trier Board of Education on Monday night to condemn alleged racial and homophobic slurs directed at students during an October football game. The confrontation occurred at Northwestern University's new Ryan Field, marking the first high school matchup held at the venue since the venue opened. The incident has ignited a fierce debate over the century-old rivalry between the two Chicago suburb schools, with some community members demanding an immediate suspension of future athletic contests between the institutions.

Investigation Finds Insufficient Evidence for Discipline

New Trier Township High School administrators launched a comprehensive investigation into the conduct of attendees at the October game, yet Superintendent Peter Tragos stated that the inquiry did not yield enough evidence to identify specific individuals responsible for the behavior. Tragos acknowledged that the character of the entire New Trier community is often judged by the actions of a few individuals who utter slurs, emphasizing that the district has a responsibility to listen and act when students experience racism, homophobia, or other forms of discrimination. He clarified that no single story speaks for all students and families within the large high school, which comprises many different people with unique stories and perspectives.

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Evanston Families Demand Safe Learning Environments

Parents and alumni from Evanston Township High School testified that racism has been a persistent issue between the two schools for decades, citing the recent events at Ryan Field as a breaking point. Willie Shaw recounted that students were physically spat upon and subjected to humiliating, degrading, and derogatory racial name-calling that he described as imaginable only in its severity. Malika Gardner, another parent speaker, explicitly called for the suspension of games between New Trier and Evanston Township High School, stating that the relationship is over and emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of their children.

Community Leaders Condemn Harmful Athletic Culture

Kevin Brown, a concerned community member, highlighted the disproportionate burden placed on young Black male athletes who are often cheered for by fans who simultaneously use hateful language. He pointed out the contradiction of watching a young Black man carry the football team while some in the crowd use expletives directed at him. A New Trier parent also condemned the behavior during the board meeting, expressing disappointment that more New Trier parents did not attend the session. She interpreted this low attendance as a sign of insufficient concern from the broader parent body regarding the safety and dignity of the opposing students.

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Historic Rivalry Faces Scrutiny Over Modern Conduct

The rivalry between Evanston Township High School and New Trier dates back to the early 1900s, making it one of the most long-standing competitions in the region. However, the allegations of misconduct during the match at Ryan Field have forced both communities to reevaluate the tone of these historical contests. The New Trier Marching Band members and color guard participants reported feeling shame and anger after facing offensive behavior from New Trier fans following the conclusion of the Friday night game. This incident has brought the conduct of spectator groups into sharp focus, challenging the traditions that have defined the matchup for more than a century.

Administrators Pledge Accountability and Future Action

Superintendent Tragos reiterated that New Trier must take ownership for actions that hurt others, particularly when discrimination occurs within the school and its surrounding community. While the immediate investigation could not pinpoint specific offenders due to a lack of evidence, the administration acknowledged the hurtful impact on students and families. The board of education continues to monitor the situation, balancing the need for historical tradition with the imperative to provide a safe and respectful environment for all students involved in the athletic programs.