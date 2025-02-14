New Treatment Strategy Shows Promise for Peanut Allergies

A gradual exposure method involving increasing doses of peanut products over time is helping patients build tolerance to peanuts.

A new treatment strategy for peanut allergies is showing promising results. Researchers at Mt. Sinai and the Food Allergy Institute are using a gradual exposure method to help patients build tolerance to peanuts. This approach involves administering increasing amounts of peanut products over time, starting with very small doses. The aim is to desensitize the immune system and allow patients to consume peanuts without experiencing an allergic reaction.

Studies have shown that this gradual exposure method can be effective for a significant number of patients. For example, a study at Mt. Sinai involved a group of children aged 4 to 14 who could tolerate about half a peanut without symptoms. After 18 months of gradual peanut exposure, the majority of these children were able to consume 3 teaspoons of peanut butter, a remarkable improvement. This treatment strategy offers hope for individuals with high-threshold peanut allergies, who previously had limited options beyond strict avoidance or more expensive forms of treatment. While the treatment strategy has shown encouraging results, it's crucial to note that it should only be administered under the supervision of a highly trained allergist. Attempting this at home without professional guidance can be dangerous, as parents may not be able to accurately determine the level of peanut exposure that triggers a reaction





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peanut Allergies Allergy Treatment Gradual Exposure Food Allergy Immune System

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Treatment Offers Relief for Patients with Treatment-Resistant HypertensionThis news article highlights a new treatment option called renal denervation that offers hope for patients struggling with high blood pressure that doesn't respond to traditional medications. It tells the story of Michael Garrity, a patient whose severe hypertension was finally controlled after undergoing this procedure. It also discusses the potential benefits and limitations of renal denervation, as well as the need for further research and wider adoption.

Read more »

Starbucks Shows Early Signs of Recovery With New CEO and StrategyStarbucks begins a turnaround effort with a new CEO and strategy, showing early signs of success by exceeding expectations for comparable sales and net revenue.

Read more »

New mRNA Treatment Shows Promise for OsteoarthritisUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison researchers have developed a novel method for treating osteoarthritis using therapeutic blood clots activated by messenger RNA (mRNA). The approach involves delivering mRNA-coated microparticles to the site of cartilage damage, stimulating the production of proteins that support cartilage formation. This potentially offers a more effective alternative to treatments like steroid injections or joint replacement surgeries.

Read more »

Scientists discover new weapon to fight treatment-resistant melanomaScientists identified a new strategy for attacking treatment-resistant melanoma: inhibiting the gene S6K2.

Read more »

New treatment for hair loss shows promise — paid volunteers needed to test it outThis Week's Health Headlines

Read more »

New My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Trailer Shows Off New Prequel AnimeMy Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be making its anime debut this Spring, and a new trailer is showing off more of what to expect

Read more »