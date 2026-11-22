A cutting-edge treatment may reverse what’s known as the “silent disease” that affects a quarter of women over 65.

out of Spain has found a way to reverse the damage using a cutting-edge treatment of stem cell technology. The trial, published in Cell, tracked 10 female patients with advanced osteoporosis who received a single infusion of their own engineered mesenchymal stem/stromal cells , the cells that create and repair bone.

The women had a 94% sustained decrease in fragility fractures over the following two years, while fractures fell from an average of eight per year before the infusions to 0.5 per year afterwards. The infusions also increased bone tissue by 70% after just four months, indicating the possibility the treatment can not only prevent fractures from osteoporosis but possibly also reverse bone density loss.

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Participants also reported a 34% decrease in bone pain and a 30% disability reduction two years after the treatment. MSCs are collected from marrow, the spongy tissue at the center of bones, and then multiplied in labs. Women with osteoporosis who received an infusion of their own engineered stem cells saw fewer fractures.

While previous studies on mice showed that MSCs rarely ended up where they needed to be, the Spain-based research team found that the cells traveled to the pancreas, where they can reverse the disease. The team also wrote that the reduction in fractures wasn’t due to lifestyle changes or medications, “since no fractures occurred throughout the post-infusion period in those patients.

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” However, it’s unclear whether the MSCs made their way directly back to the bone, despite showing significant changes in bone tissue area and bone mineral density. And even with the compelling results, using MSCs as a viable osteoporosis treatment is still years away, due to their size and where they travel once in the body.

“MSCs are 20 to 30 micrometers across, larger than a lung capillary, so on the first pass through the circulation 50% to 80% of them lodge in the lungs,” physician Jan Schaefer, who wasn’t involved with the study, wrote on“Of the rest, very few find their way into bone marrow on their own,” Schaefer explained. “You can have a potentially useful cell circulating and achieve almost nothing, because it never reaches the tissue you want to treat.

”There was also no control group of women who didn’t receive infusions, and many of the participants were taking osteoporosis medications. The research team behind the study is looking to answer these questions with a follow-up trial among a larger cohort of patients with advanced osteoporosis. These participants will receive one of three treatments: engineered MSCs derived from their own bone marrow, engineered MSCs from a healthy donor or no MSC treatment at all.